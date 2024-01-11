In a first-round clash between two former Top 10 players who have had some of their top successes at the Australian Open, 2022 finalist Danielle Collins defeated 2016 champion Angelique Kerber 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 at the year's first Grand Slam event on Tuesday.

Here are some takeaways from the blockbuster match on 1573 Arena:

Collins extends Melbourne magic: Collins, the former World No.7 from the United States, excels at the Australian Open. She has had the two best Grand Slam results of her career Down Under -- a breakthrough run to the semifinals in 2019, and a trip to her first major final in 2022.

In that 2022 Australian Open final, Collins pushed then-World No.1 and Aussie hope Ashleigh Barty to two tight sets before finishing as runner-up. After Tuesday's win over Kerber, Collins now holds a 16-5 career win-loss record at the tournament.

The American's power prevails in the end: Coming into Tuesday's clash, Collins could look back on one of those previous Melbourne victories as inspiration -- en route to her 2019 semifinal, Collins dispatched then-No.2 seed Kerber 6-0, 6-2.

Five years later, Collins had a much more difficult time, but she still took charge in the 1-hour and 52-minute showdown with her power game. The match started extremely well for Collins, who slammed 16 winners in the first set to Kerber's four.

Collins' high-risk game led to a plethora of errors in the last three games of the second set, where Kerber's trademark grit held sway. But Collins regrouped with exceptional returns in the third set -- where she had break points in every Kerber service game -- and she claimed six consecutive games to win.

Kerber's comeback in swing: Despite the loss, former World No.1 Kerber is officially back in the Grand Slam mix after 17 months off tour for maternity leave. Kerber, who played her last major before this week at 2022 Wimbledon, gave birth to her daughter Liana last February.

The three-time Grand Slam champion came back to action two weeks ago, where she was part of the victorious German team at the 2024 United Cup. Kerber has started this season 1-5 in singles, but three of those losses have been to Top 20 players at the mixed-team event.

Swiatek awaits for Collins: In the extremely challenging micro-section at the top of the draw, Collins will next face another multiple-Grand Slam champion -- and in this case, the current World No.1.

Collins will meet top-seeded Iga Swiatek in Thursday's second round. Swiatek had a tricky first-round match of her own before she got past 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin 7-6(2), 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena.

Once again, Collins can look back on a key Melbourne memory to give her some hope. Swiatek leads their head-to-head 4-1, but Collins' one win over the Pole was at the 2022 Australian Open, where she zoomed to a 6-4, 6-1 semifinal victory and booked a spot in her first Grand Slam final.

More to come...