MELBOURNE -- Danielle Collins left it all on the court in her three-set loss to World No.1 Iga Swiatek at the Australian Open. After the match, the 30-year-old American announced the 2024 Hologic WTA Tour season would be her final year on tour.

"Yeah, this is going to be my last season, actually, competing," Collins told reporters. "I don't really know exactly when, but this will be my last season and I'm really looking forward to that.

"I feel like I've had a pretty good career. There has certainly been ups and downs to it, and I think the travel and some of the things away from the court with scheduling and all of that, this is a really tough sport.

"I have other things that I'd kind of like to accomplish in my life outside of tennis, and would like to be able to have the time to be able to do that. Obviously having kids is a big priority for me."

On Thursday, Collins turned back the clock to two years ago, when she overwhelmed Swiatek on Rod Laver Arena to win and advance to her first Grand Slam final at the Australian Open. Collins came from a set and a break down to lead Swiatek by a double-break at 4-1 in the third set before the Pole came roaring back to win 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

"I lost 6-4 in the third to one of the best players in the world, and she played some great tennis," Collins said. "Left it all on the court.

"Her game and her career speaks for itself. I think we all know what to expect against Iga. I had to try to counter that as much as I could, I did that well at many moments. Other moments, it got away from me."

Collins could be proud of her effort in her final Australian Open. She battled to a rousing three-set win over Angelique Kerber in the first round and had the World No.1 searching for answers in the second round.

"At this point, I'm kind of at the end of my career and [losses] don't sting quite as much, to be honest," Collins said. "I feel like I have kind of gotten to the point where obviously they matter and my career means a lot to me, but at the end of the day, you either win or you lose, and that's all there is to it."

Melbourne Park has hosted Collins' greatest Grand Slam moments. It is where she made her first Grand Slam semifinal in 2019, where she scored three Top 20 wins. Three years later, she foiled Swiatek in the semifinals to make the final, where she fell short to then