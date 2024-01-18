France's Clara Burel commandingly notched the first Top 10 win of her career at the Australian Open on Thursday, shocking No.5 seed Jessica Pegula of the United States 6-4, 6-2 in their second-round showdown.

World No.51 Burel needed only 70 minutes to polish off the victory and reach the third round at a Grand Slam event for the fourth time in her career. This, however, is the 22-year-old's first trip to the third round in Melbourne.

"I think I played a very solid performance today," Burel said after her win. "I was really focused. Yeah, I didn't let her come into this match. Very solid, and I'm really happy about this match today."

French twist: The upset win guarantees an unseeded Frenchwoman in the Round of 16. Burel's next opponent will be her compatriot Oceane Dodin, who reached the first Grand Slam third round of her career by defeating Martina Trevisan 6-4, 6-4. It will be the first meeting between Burel and Dodin.

"I just saw that we [have] three [French women] in the third round," Burel said. "It didn't happen since a few years. So yeah, it's really nice to see everyone playing well."

The biggest stunner so far in the women's draw 🤯@clara_burel upsets No. 5 seed Pegula 6-4 6-2 to reach the third round!

Major successes: Burel's previous best wins by ranking also came at Grand Slam level. Her two prior Top 25 wins occurred at the US Open -- she beat then-No.25 Elena Rybakina there in 2022, and then-No.25 Karolina Pliskova in New York City the very next year.

But taking down World No.5 Pegula on Margaret Court Arena leaps to the top of Burel's signature performances. Burel, who held the Junior World No.1 ranking in 2018, had previously been 0-5 against Top 10 opposition.

"I didn't play much [against the] Top 10, so it's definitely my best win of my career," Burel said.

Quarterfinal streak ends: Thursday's result ends a run of excellent Australian Open performances by Pegula, one of the featured players in Netflix's "Break Point." The 29-year-old American was a quarterfinalist at the Australian Open in each of the last three years, and is still 13-5 lifetime at the event.

Match moments: A tight first set went the way of Burel after she prevailed in a three-deuce game to break Pegula for the one-set lead. Burel had 13 winners in the opening frame, compared to just four by Pegula.

Pegula took an early 2-0 lead in the second set, as the American tried to pull back into contention. But Burel quickly pulled back on serve, then reached triple break point at 3-2 with a stirring down-the-line winner, eventually breaking for 4-2.

Burel never let up from there, winning the last six games in a row. The third-highest-ranked Frenchwoman finished the match with eight more winners and five fewer unforced errors than Pegula.