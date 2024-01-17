Sixteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva kept her Australian Open run alive with a mammoth third-round escape on Friday, as she came from 5-1 down in the final set -- and saved a match point -- to beat France's Diane Parry, 1-6, 6-1, 7-6[5].

Andreeva was facing Parry, just 21 years old herself, for the second time in their professional careers. Last spring, Andreeva beat Parry at Roland Garros, 6-1, 6-2, but there was no such result to be had on Court 3 in Melbourne. Instead, two quick-tempo sets were followed by a dramatic and thrilling third set, in which Parry not only served for the win twice -- and had a match point on Andreeva's serve at 5-2, 30-40 -- before Andreeva won five games in a row but then failed to serve out the match herself.

Read: Andreeva's remarkable comeback draws praise from Andy Murray

That set the stage for a 10-point, deciding tiebreak -- one that Andreeva dominated almost from the first ball. Three straight points after dropping the first -- and four more in a row from 3-2 -- gave the reigning WTA Newcomer of the Year the breathing room she needed to eventually close out the match on her second match point in 2 hours and 23 minutes.

Before the comeback: Parry's game was at its most fluid in a half-hour opening set, in which the combination of her heavy forehand at the baseline, comfort at the net, and overall all-court prowess left Andreeva befuddled.

The former junior World No.1 broke serve twice, and saved all four break points she faced -- all came in the seventh game as she sought to serve out the set -- and, in her third Grand Slam third-round appearance was one set away from her first fourth round.

In set two, Andreeva returned the favor by winning the last five games -- and 18 of the last 22 points.

Second week outlook: After reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon last year, Andreeva has now matched that achievement in Melbourne. For a spot in her first Grand Slam quarterfinal, she'll face the winner of Friday night's match between No. 9 seed and 2021 Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova -- whom she beat twice last year -- and Australian qualifier Storm Hunter.

Andreeva is the fourth player in the last 30 years to reach the fourth round at both Wimbledon and the Australian Open before turning 17 after Martina Hingis, Tatiana Golovin and Coco Gauff.