In the eight months that Mirra Andreeva has been on the Hologic WTA Tour, the 16-year-old has accelerated through all sorts of milestones. But her 1-6, 6-1, 7-6[6] comeback win over Diane Parry in the third round of the Australian Open was a significant one in terms of her development as a competitor: it was the first time Andreeva had won from match point down at tour level.

Andy Murray is no stranger to saving match points -- he won from match point down three times in the first two months of 2023 alone -- so it was apt that the former ATP No.1 was quick to recognize Andreeva's accomplishment.

"Andreeva down 5-1 in third," he wrote on social media. "Commentator 'she really needs to work on mental side of her game.. she's too hard on herself when she’s losing' 30 minutes later 7-6 Andreeva wins.

"Maybe the reason she turned the match round is because of her mental strength. Maybe she turned the match around because she is hard on herself and demands more of herself when she's losing/playing badly? Winner."

As Andreeva adjusted her tactics and thought her way back into the match, that was fully evident in a series of carefully constructed points. One of the finest was the 20-shot exchange with which she broke Parry for a second straight time.

Andreeva demonstrated patience to deal with the Frenchwoman's slices, which she had struggled with previously; then stellar accuracy on the run as the rally intensified; and finally the composure to finish it off with a cheeky drop shot overhead.