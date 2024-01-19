MELBOURNE -- Even as Coco Gauff was in the midst of an intense and furious battle to reel in Marta Kostyuk in the Australian Open quarterfinals on Tuesday, her mom Candi still found a way to smile.

The reigning US Open champion had fallen behind 5-1 in the first set to No.35 Kostyuk, but mounted a gritty comeback to edge the Ukrainian 7-6(6) in the first set. During the set, a ball was shanked towards Gauff's box and Candi stepped up to snag the catch.

What was better: the catch or the celebration? You be the judge:

Coco completed her turnaround to make her first Australian Open semifinal, defeating Kostyuk 7-6(8) 6-7(3), 6-2. She will face either World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka in what would be a rematch of the US Open final, or No.9 seed Barbora Krejcikova.

Earlier in the week, Coco revealed her father Cori has opted not to sit in her box during matches anymore after the gambit paid off in New York when Coco won her maiden major. Candi, oft-described as the calmer of the two, has been a steady presence in the box. But her reaction to making the catch revealed her grizzled experience as not just a tennis mom, but a baseball mom.

Coco's younger brother Codey is a talented baseball prospect, and Candi spends as much time around foul balls as she does backhand winners. She was also a star athlete herself, as a gymnast and then running track at Florida State University. Meanwhile, Cori played basketball at Georgia State.

how it started vs how it’s going pic.twitter.com/o9Pip6Eozt — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) September 12, 2023

"My parents always never wanted me to [specialize] in a sport, which is why when I was 13, I knew that I was going to play tennis, but they still put me in basketball and track," Coco Gauff said. "I ended up missing my All-Star game because I had to play the junior US Open. I made the finals of that tournament.

"I always knew tennis was going to be my thing. Something about playing other sports teaches you how to use your muscles differently, teaches you the mindset. I always recommend parents and kids to not put themselves in a box so early even though you know what your main sport is going to be. You'll be surprised how helpful other sports can be."