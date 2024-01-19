Former No.1 Ashleigh Barty will take to the golf course as she is set to headline the pro-am at next month's PGA stop at the New Zealand Open.

After retiring from tennis in the spring of 2022, Barty showed off her skills at the Icons Golf Series in New Jersey, where she held her own alongside other international sporting icons like Michael Phelps and Harry Kane.

“Having the opportunity to play in the pro-am event in 2024 is something I’m excited about, though I definitely need to start practicing!" Barty said. "Golf has always been a passion of mine, I feel fortunate to be able to play in events like the New Zealand Open and experience an incredible course like Millbrook.

“I imagine that first tee shot in front of everyone will be quite nerve-wracking, but once the first ball hits the fairway, hopefully things should settle down. My aim is to go out there and enjoy every minute of it and hopefully make the weekend pro-am cut.”

The three-time Grand Slam champion gave birth to her son, Hayden, in September. Baryt has been spotted throughout the Hologic WTA Tour's Australian residency this month. She enjoyed a family day at the Brisbane International to start the season and introduced the Australian Open trophies with Andre Agassi earlier in the fortnight.