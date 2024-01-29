No.2 seed Zhu Lin took the total of Chinese players in the Thailand Open quarterfinals to three after easing past Linda Fruhvirtova 6-2, 6-2 in 78 minutes.

Zhu, the defending champion, has now won seven straight matches in Hua Hin. Earlier, Wang Yafan had reached her first tour-level quarterfinal since Monterrey 2020 with a 6-2, 6-4 defeat of No.8 seed Anna Karolina Schmiedlova. On Tuesday, No.3 seed Wang Xinyu had become the first Chinese player into the last eight after beating Nao Hibino 7-5, 6-4.

Highlights: Y.Wang d. Schmiedlova | Volynets d. Maria | Rodionova d. Bai

Notably, the trio of compatriots comprise the most Chinese players in a WTA quarterfinal lineup since before the Covid-19 pandemic -- indeed, since this tournament three years ago. In 2020, Wang Qiang, Wang Xiyu and Zheng Saisai were all quarterfinalists in Hua Hin.

Four or more Chinese players have made the last eight of a WTA tournament on five occasions: Guangzhou 2005, Kuala Lumpur 2017, Zhengzhou 2017, Nanchang 2017 and Nanchang 2018. The last of those featured a record six: champion Wang Qiang, runner-up Zheng, semifinalist Zhu and quarterfinalists Zhang Shuai, Xun Fang-Ying and Liu Fangzhou.

Arina Rodionova denied a fourth Chinese quarterfinalist in Hua Hin this year, though, coming from a set down to race away 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 over Bai Zhuoxuan. The 34-year-old Australian is delivering her own feelgood story this week.

After winning 78 matches on the ITF World Tennis Tour in 2023 and reaching the third round of Brisbane last month, Rodionova has now booked her spot in just the second tour-level quarterfinal of her career (following Nanchang 2017). Currently ranked No.101, she could potentially become the oldest player ever to make her Top 100 debut next week.

Elsewhere, Katie Volynets reached her second WTA quarterfinal (following Austin 2023) with a patient 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 upset of No.4 seed Tatjana Maria in 2 hours and 47 minutes. The No.125-ranked American will next face Wang Yafan, will Rodionova will take on Zhu.