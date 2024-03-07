Coco Gauff had to dig deep in her first match on U.S. soil since her coronation at last summer's US Open. In the first round of the BNP Paribas Open against France's Clara Burel on Saturday, the No.3 seed trailed 6-2, 2-0 -- and 4-0 and 5-2 in the third set -- but battled all the way back to a 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(4) win and a spot in the third round.

Gauff had won her last 17 matches on U.S. soil -- which famously included titles in Washington, D.C. and Cincinnati last summer before her crowning moment in New York, where she became the youngest American woman to win her home major since Serena Williams in 1999.

In her first match at home since then, Gauff struggled. She double-faulted 10 times, faced 14 break points (and was broken six times), and missed more shots than she made. But she showed some of her trademark fight: Gauff won five straight games from 6-3, 2-0 down en route to forcing a third, and also won three in a row from 5-2 down in the decider. (At one stage, it was eight straight points -- and she later held down 6-5.)

But she found her best tennis to finish her penultimate match as a teenager (Gauff turns 20 on Wednesday, and is now the first woman to score 50 WTA 1000 wins before that age.) She started the tiebreak quickly with a 4-1 lead, which ballooned to 6-2, and wrapped up the victory on her third match point.

Burel was bidding for her second career Top 10 win, but fell short in a match that eventually clocked in at 2 hours and 16 minutes. After five losses to such opponents on the Hologic WTA Tour, the 22-year-old Frenchwoman broke through at the Australian Open, where she upset Gauff's doubles partner -- World No.5 Jessica Pegula -- en route to the third round in Melbourne for the first time.

Gauff moves through to a third-round match against Italy's Lucia Bronzetti, who scored an upset of her own against No.32 seed Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine, 6-3, 6-4.

