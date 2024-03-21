MIAMI -- World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka and No.6 Ons Jabeur bowed out of the Miami Open on Saturday night. No.36 Anhelina Kalinina earned the second Top 5 win of her career after defeating Sabalenka 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 in the third round.

Still struggling to find her form this season, Jabeur lost in the second round to Elina Avanesyan 6-1, 4-6, 6-3. The victory is Avanesyan's second Top 10 win of the season after the 21-year-old notched her first in January over Maria Sakkari. The loss dropped Jabeur to 2-5 on the season. The Tunisian took a medical timeout in the first set to address an issue around her right knee.

No.3 Elena Rybakina avoided Day 5's upset bug by holding off American qualifier Taylor Townsend 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-4 to advance to the Round of 16. A finalist here last year, Rybakina will take on No.17 seed Madison Keys next. The American advanced with a 6-4, 7-6(5) win over Wang Xinyu.

Second top 5 win of her career 👏@angie_kalinina takes out the No.2 seed Sabalenka, 6-4, 1-6, 6-1.#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/hhc5VfxLNY — wta (@WTA) March 24, 2024

Kalinina has enjoyed a dramatic opening week in Miami. The 27-year-old saved match point to defeat Caroline Wozniacki in the second round to earn a match against Sablaenka. A finalist in Rome last year, Kalinina played contained tennis to seal the win. She withstood 42 winners off the Sabalenka racquet, but the reigning Australian Open champion misfired on 55 unforced errors. Both players generated 11 break points each, but Kalinina converted six compared to Sabalenka's five.

Kalinina came from a break down in the opening set to earn the early lead before Sabalenka rolled through the second set to force the decider. Kalinina jumped out to a 4-0 lead and closed out the 2-hour and 2-minute win. She will next face Yulia Putintseva in the Round of 16.

Kalinina's victory led the way on a day of upsets in the bottom half of the draw. Dubai finalist and 22nd seed Anna Kalinskaya moved to 5-0 against Top 10 opponents this year after defeating No.10 Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-1 to advance to the Round of 16. She will face Indian Wells finalist Maria Sakkari for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Massive win 🔥@katiecboulter is into the last 16 in Miami for the first time in her career!#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/HY6ZwQyYgf — wta (@WTA) March 24, 2024

Britain's Katie Boulter also surfed the wave of upsets, defeating No.11 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2, 6-3. She will face Victoria Azarenka in the Round of 16 after the three-time champion bested No.7 seed Zheng Qinwen 6-4, 7-5.