MIAMI -- Caroline Garcia advanced to a marquee fourth-round match against Coco Gauff with a 7-6 (4), 7-5 win Sunday over Naomi Osaka.

Both of these powerful players thrive on hard courts and there were moments when the rallies resembled a video game. It was a high-quality, hard-hitting match, featuring 16 aces from Osaka and 12 from Garcia. Garcia saved three of the four break points against her, while Osaka saved seven of nine.

Garcia has now won two of the three matches they’ve played so far this season.

The No.27-ranked Garica celebrated the win, bounding all over the court with a huge smile on her face. Perhaps it was because she’s now lifted her record for the season over .500 (8-7). Coming into the tournament, she had lost five of six matches.

'Just spectacular': Garcia and Osaka combine for 28 aces in Miami duel

After 15 months away from the game after giving birth to daughter Skai, Osaka is 7-6. The highlight of her Miami campaign was a straight-sets win over No.15 seed Elina Svitolina.

Osaka won two of three matches in her past three events, but that falls short of the standard she set as a four-time Grand Slam champion. At Indian Wells, she lost a third-round match to Elise Mertens in straight sets.

“I truthfully really hated my last performance there,” Osaka said. “I think I wasn’t playing like myself, and I wasn’t dictating the point. I feel like there are certain things that make a player a player.

“For me, it’s dictating the points and having a great serve. Those two things obviously weren’t done well in that match. I just want to have progression and I want to go out like myself, even if I win or lose.”

It was more of the same against Garcia. In the end, Osaka lost her composure as well as the match.

In fact, Osaka did well to reach the first-set tiebreak, saving three set points. Serving at 5-6, she fell in a love-30 hole -- and responded with a pair of aces. But in the extra session, her forehand went off. Garcia’s forehand winner, followed by a raised fist, sealed it.

Osaka was leading 4-2 in the second when Garcia broke back. At that point, Garcia called for the trainer, who worked on her right shoulder.

With Osaka serving at 5-all, Garcia forced two break points, converting the second with yet another winner off a second serve. Garcia ended it with an emphatic overhead.