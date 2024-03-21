No.3 seed Coco Gauff booked her place in the fourth round of the Miami Open for the second time in her career after coming from a break down to defeat lucky loser Oceane Dodin 6-4, 6-0.

The US Open champion has now won 22 of her last 23 matches on home soil dating back to her Washington title run last July. Her only loss in this stretch came to Maria Sakkari in the Indian Wells semifinals last week.

Gauff will bid to make her first Miami quarterfinal against either No.23 seed Caroline Garcia or Naomi Osaka.

Here are the key numbers behind Gauff's victory:

2: For half a set, Gauff was outhit by a free-flowing Dodin. The Frenchwoman slammed two clean return winners to grab the first break of the match, then held two points to go up a 5-2 double break in the first set.

10: Gauff saved both of those break points in style, with a one-two punch and an ace, and went on to hold. This would be the start of a 10-game winning run that took the American from 4-2 down to victory.

9: Dodin was beset by a total of nine double faults in the match, several of which came at unfortunate moments to hasten her loss. Having held triple game point to hold for 5-3 in the first set, she conceded that game with two consecutive double faults. Another one followed as she was broken for the set, and two more paved the way to go down 2-0 in the second set.

21: Gauff played a watertight match, tallying 21 winners to seven unforced errors, while numerous Dodin groundstrokes went awry to result in a ratio of 11 winners to 26 unforced errors for the Frenchwoman.

8: Gauff becomes the eighth American woman to reach the Miami fourth round on multiple occasions before turning 21 since the tournament's inception in 1985, following Mary Joe Fernandez, Kathy Rinaldi, Stephanie Rehe, Jennifer Capriati, Lindsay Davenport, Serena Williams and Venus Williams.