The Credit One Charleston Open quarterfinals have been set after a stacked order of play on Thursday, which saw several players pulling double duty as the tournament caught up following rain delays earlier in the week. Vote for your favorite rally of the third round below.

Two points from exiting the tournament, Emma Navarro delivered a masterclass in point construction against Jaqueline Cristian. The hometown favorite deployed heavy topspin and finished with a delicate touch en route to turning around the second set from two match points down.

Elise Mertens was seemingly at Elina Svitolina's mercy as the Ukrainian pounded her hardest strikes, advancing to net for the putaway. But the Belgian's doubles skills came to the fore as she deflected an unlikely lob over Svitolina's head to steal the point.

But did Astra Sharma do it better? The Australian lucky loser was the least likely player in the last 16, but she dealt superbly with a Maria Sakkari approach shot spinning away from her to flick a perfectly weighted lob.

Taylor Townsend and Victoria Azarenka delivered a classic three-setter on Althea Gibson Court. The American came ever so close to pulling off the upset, courtesy of flairsome shots like this backhand slam dunk overhead.

However, Azarenka managed to hold off the surging Townsend, sealing victory with a stellar, scrambling match point that she ended by digging out a backhand pass.