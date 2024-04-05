The Copa Colsanitas Zurich always delivers. Four out of eight second-round matches clocked in at around three hours or over, and there was no shortage of wild shot-making in the Colombian capital. Vote for your favorite rally below.

Colombian No.1 Camila Osorio has the home fans eating out of her hand every time she sets foot on Cancha Central, and no wonder with shots like this forehand pass at full stretch against Anca Todoni.

Sara Sorribes Tormo came out on the wrong end of a three-hour battle with Sara Errani, but the Spaniard did pull off this high backhand stretch volley to win a rally that showed off both players' repertoires.

Try as she might, Hailey Baptiste simply could not get past Marie Bouzkova at net. The top seed withstood all Baptiste threw at her before finding the angle she needed for the volley winner.

Julia Riera delivered a masterpiece of a first set against Tatjana Maria, full of gorgeously weighted drop shots and creative angles. The Argentinian newcomer saved her past to seal it, coming up with a delicately floated backhand slice pass to outfox Maria.

The defending champion was able to use her experience to adjust, though. Maria's reflexes at net are among the best on tour, as she demonstrated with this artistically sidespun drop volley.

Touch and finesse may be the order of the day in Bogota, but all-out power works too. Impressive 19-year-old Anca Todoni, playing in just her second WTA main draw, showed how. The Romanian pushed Camila Osorio hard, blasting through the home player's defenses with rallies like this, which she ended with a forehand bullet into the corner.