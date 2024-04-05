No.6 seed Maria Lourdes Carle of Argentina won the highest-level title of her career on Sunday, overcoming No.5 seed Rebeka Masarova of Spain 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 to capture the WTA 125 Open Internacional Femeni Solgirones in La Bisbal d'Emporda, Spain.

Carle, currently ranked at a career-high World No.98, needed just under two hours to come back from a set down and topple homeland hope Masarova, the World No.91.

Carle had already made a WTA 125 singles final at the very end of last year, finishing runner-up to Laura Pigossi in Buenos Aires. She went one further on Sunday, converting nine of her 10 break points to take down Masarova.

With her first WTA 125 title, former Top 10 junior Carle hit a new milestone in a breakthrough season. The 24-year-old Carle cracked the Top 100 for the first time a month ago, and she also qualified for the Miami Open last month, making her WTA 1000 singles main-draw debut.

When Carle made her Top 100 debut on March 4, it became the first time in 16 years there has been more than one player from Argentina in the WTA singles Top 100. Nadia Podoroska is the Argentine No.1, currently ranked World No.67.

The La Bisbal d'Emporda doubles title went to the all-Czech pairing of Miriam Kolodziejova and Anna Siskova. They won the final via walkover after the Hungarian team of Timea Babos and Dalma Galfi withdrew in advance of the match, due to Galfi's right knee injury.

The Czechs were alternates into the main draw, getting in after the team of Harriet Dart and Greet Minnen withdrew. They took that opportunity all the way to the title, which is the first WTA 125 doubles title for Kolodziejova, and Siskova's second WTA 125 doubles title.