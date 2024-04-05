Throughout the week of the Credit One Charleston Open, wtatennis.com readers have been voting on their favorite shots of the tournament. Here, the winning rallies from the first four rounds and the best of the last two rounds go up against each other. Below, you can also watch and vote for your favorite doubles point of the tournament.
First round: Amanda Anisimova's backwards smash against Alizé Cornet
Second round: Jessica Pegula's winner off an Amanda Anisimova overhead
Third round: Taylor Townsend's backhand slam dunk against Victoria Azarenka
Quarterfinals: Daria Kasatkina's drop shot and lob combo against Jaqueline Cristian
Semifinals: Jessica Pegula's drop shot and backhand combo against Daria Kasatkina
The doubles choices are as follows:
Olivia Nicholls/Heather Watson's angled pass (first round vs. Anna Danilina/Giuliana Olmos)
Lyudmyla Kichenok/Nadiia Kichenok's drop shot (final vs. Ashlyn Krueger/Sloane Stephens)
Ulrikke Eikeri/Wu Fang-Hsien's smash (first round vs. Ashlyn Krueger/Sloane Stephens)
Madison Keys/Taylor Townsend's backhand volley (first round vs. Miyu Kato/Aldila Sutjiadi)
Nicole Melichar-Martinez/Ellen Perez's lob (quarterfinals vs. Magda Linette/Zhang Shuai)