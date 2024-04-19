Iga Swiatek has reached another career milestone. On Monday, April 22, the 22-year-old Polish star will spend her 100th week as the Hologic WTA Tour World No.1.

We break down the numbers behind Swiatek's memorable ascension to World No.1 in 2022 and her remarkable accomplishments since taking hold of the top spot for the first time.

Swiatek's Centennial

5: Swiatek is the fifth youngest player to reach 100 weeks as World No.1 (22 years and 326 days).

1. Martina Hingis: 18 years, 264 days

2. Monica Seles: 19 years, 89 days

3. Stefanie Graf: 20 years, 20 days

4. Chris Evert: 22 years, 293 days

5. Iga Swiatek: 22 years, 326 days

6. Ashleigh Barty: 25 years, 191 days

7. Justine Henin: 25 years, 227 days

8. Martina Navratilova: 25 years, 344 days

9. Serena Williams: 28 years, 212 days

749: Number of days it took Swiatek to hit 100 weeks at No.1 after reaching the top spot for the first time. Only Stefanie Graf, Chris Evert and Monica Seles in fewer days.

1. Stefanie Graf: 693 days

2. Chris Evert: 707 days

3. Monica Seles: 721 days

4. Iga Swiatek: 749

5. Martina Hingis: 812

6. Ashleigh Barty: 861

7. Martina Navratilova: 1,540

8. Justine Henin: 1,547

9. Serena Williams: 2,849

9: Players to reach 100 weeks as the WTA's World No.1. Swiatek is the fifth player to do so since 2000, after Serena Williams, Martina Hingis, Justine Henin and Ashleigh Barty.

From 0 to 100: How Swiatek plotted her path

175: Swiatek's ranking on January 1, 2019. The 17-year-old would play her first tour-level main draw a few weeks later at the Australian Open and make her Top 100 debut six months later.

1: In the fall of 2020, Swiatek became the first Polish player -- man or woman -- to win a Grand Slam singles title at the 2020 French Open.

28: Years since a woman younger than Swiatek won Roland Garros in 2020. At 19 years and 132 days, Swiatek was the youngest Roland Garros champion since Monica Seles in 1992. It had been 23 years since a teenager last won the tournament (Iva Majoli, 1997)

54: Swiatek's ranking going into 2020 Roland Garros, making her the lowest-ranked French Open champion since the computer rankings were introduced in 1975.

Getty Images

28: Games lost by Swiatek during her 2020 Roland Garros run, tied for the second-fewest games dropped en route to the Paris title. Swiatek sits in second place tied with Chris Evert's 28-game mark in 1979 and behind Stefanie Graf's 20-game mark in 1988.

6: WTA titles won by Swiatek before she became No.1 for the first time, including one Grand Slam and four WTA 1000 titles.

18: It took 18 months for Swiatek to ascend to No.1 after winning her first Grand Slam title.

28: Swiatek became the 28th WTA World No.1 on April 4, 2022, taking the baton from Australia's Ashleigh Barty.

13: WTA titles Swiatek won after she became No.1 for the first time, including Grand Slam wins at the 2022 and 2023 French Open and 2022 US Open.

6: Since she claimed the World No.1 spot for the first time, Swiatek is the player with the most Grand Slam titles (3), titles (13), finals (16), wins (131), Top 10 wins (27) and sets won 6-0 (39).

37: Number of consecutive matches Swiatek won in 2022, the longest WTA win streak of the century and longest since Martina Hingis also won 37 in 1997.

6: Consecutive titles won by Swiatek during her 135-day unbeaten streak in 2022.

36: Since 2020, Swiatek holds the most WTA Top 10 wins of any player with a record of 36-13 over that span. Maria Sakkari is the next best with 20.

75: Number of consecutive weeks Swiatek held the No.1 ranking until being overtaken by Aryna Sabalenka after the 2023 US Open on Sept. 11, 2023.

8: Number of consecutive weeks Aryna Sabalenka held the No.1 ranking.

Reclaim the throne.@iga_swiatek is back to World No. 1 on the Hologic WTA Tour!#1GA pic.twitter.com/ufSK9OgWoF — wta (@WTA) November 6, 2023

11: Consecutive wins by Swiatek to finish the 2023 season, sweeping Beijing and the WTA Finals Cancun, to retake the World No.1 ranking.

1: Needing to win the match to reclaim No.1, Swiatek conceded just one game against Jessica Pegula in the championships match at the WTA Finals Cancun last fall. It was the fewest games lost in a final at the WTA Finals, breaking the record of two set by Martina Navratilova (1983) and Kim Clijsters (2003).

6: Swiatek became the sixth youngest player to finish consecutive years as year-end No.1 (22 years, 159 days). Only Chris Evert, Stefanie Graf, Monica Seles, Martina Hingis and Caroline Wozniacki were younger.

How Swiatek's stats are stacking up alongside the all-time greats

8: Swiatek is 123-20 as the World No.1. She is one of eight players to win 100 or more matches while sitting in the top spot, along with Martina Navratilova, Stefanie Graf, Martina Hingis, Serena Williams Chris Evert, Monica Seles and Justine Henin.

1: In the last 10 years, only one player has a better winning percentage as World No.1 than Swiatek (86%, 123-20): Serena Williams (88.3%, 143-19).

81 - Iga Swiatek has secured an 81st WTA-1000 match win from her first 100. Since the format's introduction in 2009, only Serena Williams (87) registered more wins from that opening span of WTA-1000 matches. Benchmark.#MiamiOpen | @MiamiOpen @iga_swiatek @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/k1fJ5ikN8p — OptaAce (@OptaAce) March 23, 2024

36: In the past four decades, only Martina Navratilova has claimed more wins within their first 50 matches against opponents ranked in the WTA’s Top 10 than Iga Swiatek.

Victories in first 50 matches vs. Top 10

1. Martina Navratilova: 44

2. Iga Swiatek: 36

T-3. Chris Evert: 35

T-3. Monica Seles: 35

5. Stefanie Graf: 34

35: Grand Slam matches won by Swiatek as World No.1. Since 2000, only two players have won more Grand Slam matches as World No.1: Serena Williams (124) and Martina Hingis (36). Swiatek can overtake Hingis next month at Roland Garros.

2: With two titles from the opening four WTA 1000 events so far this year (Doha and Indian Wells), Iga Swiatek has surpassed Serena Williams for the highest tournament win percentage at WTA 1000 events entered.

80: Swiatek is one of only two players to hold a winning percentage of 80% or higher at WTA 1000 events (80.4%), along with Serena Williams (84.1%).

19: With a 19-4 record in WTA finals, Swiatek has equaled Chris Evert, Gail Sheriff and Nancy Richey for the most wins in their first 23 finals in the Open Era.