Alize Cornet has announced she will play her final tournament next month at Roland Garros. The 34-year-old Frenchwoman confirmed her impending retirement in an interview that aired on Saturday on French television channel Canal+.

Cornet made her debut on the Hologic WTA Tour as a 15-year-old wild card at the French Open in 2005. Over her 19-year career, the Nice native captured six WTA titles, made the Rome final as an 18-year-old in 2008, and reached a career-high ranking of No.11 in 2009.

She will finish her career having made the Round of 16 or better at all four Grand Slams, with her best Slam result coming just two years ago in an emotional run to her first major quarterfinal at the Australian Open.

In a remarkable example of her resilience, Cornet holds the Open Era record for consecutive Grand Slam main-draw appearances. In a streak that began in 2007 and remains unbroken, Cornet has appeared in 68 consecutive majors.

De ton premier Roland-Garros en 2005 à ton dernier au printemps prochain… Bravo et merci pour tout @alizecornet, on te souhaite un beau nouveau chapitre de vie 📚💙 pic.twitter.com/jthpMVCmAk — FFT (@FFTennis) April 27, 2024

Cornet amassed 25 Top 10 wins in her career, including four over reigning World No.1s. She defeated then-No.1 Serena Williams three times in a single season in 2014. Most recently, Cornet ended Iga Swiatek's 37-match win streak in 2022, defeating the Pole in straight sets on the grass at Wimbledon.