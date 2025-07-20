Tournament background - 2063 - Iasi
Upcoming

UniCredit Iasi Open

IASI • ROMANIA

Buy Tickets Official Website
WTA 250

Clay

Tournament Starts in 65 Days
Jul 14 - Jul 20, 2025

Stories

Upcoming Matches

View Order of Play

Iasi Open

The City of Great Loves – Iasi, Romania – is the setting for the UniCredit Iasi Open, a tournament played on outdoor clay courts that became a WTA 250 event in 2024. 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams compete for 250 points at Baza Sportiva Circ. The first WTA edition of the competition saw Mirra Andreeva become singles champion, while Anna Danilina and Irina Khromacheva took home the doubles title.

Read More Read Less
Level WTA 250
Duration July 14 - July 20, 2025
Location IASI ,ROMANIA
Total $ Commitment $275,094
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16

Headlines

View More View More News
Mirra Andreeva, Iasi 2024

Mirra Andreeva captures first WTA title as Avanesyan retires in Iasi

1m read
9mo ago