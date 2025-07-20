Stories
Hamburg European Open
The MSC Hamburg Ladies Open was founded in 2021, finally bringing the WTA back to the historic tennis center Am Rothenbaum. Contested on outdoor clay courts, the Hamburg Open features 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams competing in front of up to 10,000 fans in Germany’s second-largest city.
Level
Duration July 14 - July 20, 2025
Location HAMBURG ,GERMANY
Total $ Commitment $275,094
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16