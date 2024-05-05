Jessica Pegula's recent injury woes might see one of the American's impressive streaks of consistency come to an end. The World No.5 has not yet played a match on European red clay this season, as she withdrew from Stuttgart, Madrid and Rome, and now, Pegula says that she might not be fit enough to play Roland Garros in two weeks' time.

A slow start to Pegula's season -- she went 6-4 in her first five tournaments -- started to turn around in the late spring. She reached the quarterfinals in Miami and the semifinals on green clay in Charleston, saving four match points in a thrilling quarterfinal win over Victoria Azarenka at the latter. In April, she led the U.S. Billie Jean King Cup team to a berth in November's finals with two wins against Belgium, including the clincher for the Americans' eventual 4-0 sweep.

But she hasn't played since then, and told her social media followers this week that an appearance at the year's second major is uncertain. Pegula, now 30, hasn't missed a Grand Slam main draw since first breaking the Top 100 at the end of the 2019 season. She's played 19 consecutive majors dating back to that year's Australian Open.

"Hi guys -- quick update -- will miss Rome and possibly [Roland Garros]. I actually feel really good but have to work back into training at a snail's pace," Pegula wrote in an Instagram story earlier this week. She later posted a carousel of photos of her and husband Taylor Gahagen's recent trip to Chicago, where she wrote she was happy to spend a few days as she "recover[s] and get[s] ready to return to court."

Very proud of this stat. Hoping to be back in court soon ugh 🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/GtJsgSupd6 — Jessie Pegula (@JPegula) April 29, 2024

Pegula first broke into the WTA's Top 10 on June 6, 2022, and hasn't left since. But injury and illness previously affected her this year. She withdrew from her scheduled semifinal match at the Adelaide International in January against Daria Kasatkina due to GI sickness, and a neck problem forced her out of Feburary's Middle East swing as the defending finalist in Doha.

"I feel like I played so many matches over the last two, three years, singles, doubles, a lot," Pegula confessed last month during Billie Jean King Cup. "I think I was just maybe a little burnt out and didn't start the year feeling that great or feeling super prepared with kind of a short off-season, with WTA Finals, going deep there [reaching the final, losing to Iga Swiatek].

"I do feel like I've found my ability to compete on the court again. Even though I may not be feeling like I'm playing the best tennis I ever played, I think between Miami and Charleston, I've definitely won some really, really tough matches and kind of gotten that competitive streak that maybe went missing for like a month or so."

Pegula had her best Roland Garros campaign in 2022, when she reached the quarterfinals in singles and the final in doubles with Coco Gauff. Last year, she was upset in the third round in singles by Elise Mertens, but she and Gauff returned to the doubles semifinals.