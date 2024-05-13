The WTA on Thursday announced the 2025 Hologic WTA Tour calendar, featuring over 50 tournaments across 26 countries and regions, providing the tour’s athletes with multiple opportunities to earn valuable points toward the WTA Rankings.

The 2025 season will mark the second full year of the revised calendar structure, which was introduced to better showcase the top athletes playing the top events and support sustainable long-term growth for players, tournaments and all stakeholders in the sport.

Key changes to the 2025 calendar include:

The WTA 500 in Eastbourne, UK will change location to The Queen’s Club, London and take place the week of June 9, in the first week of the grass season.

The Nottingham WTA 250 event, also in the UK, moves one week later to the second week of the grass court season, the week of June 16

A WTA 250 will run in Eastbourne the week of June 23, Week 3 of the grass season, combined with an ATP 250. The WTA 500 in Bad Homburg, Germany remains in the third week of the grass season, alongside Eastbourne

WTA 1000 events of The National Bank Open presented by Rogers (Montreal) and the Cincinnati Open will expand to become 12-day tournaments, taking place over three weeks in the summer.

“The 2025 calendar offers a clear and exciting narrative for our 1 billion global fan base to follow this incredible sport,” said Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO. “We strive to create the best possible experience for everyone involved in women’s tennis, and from our first tournaments in Australia through to the WTA Finals Riyadh, it’s going to be another captivating season on the Hologic WTA Tour in 2025.”

2025 marks the 52nd year since the WTA was founded by Billie Jean King in 1973, uniting all of women’s professional tennis under one elite tour. Since then, the Hologic WTA Tour has grown to more than 1,600 athletes and $212 million in prize money at events around the globe.