Serena Williams will take center stage for ESPN again this summer as the host of the 2024 edition of its annual ESPY Awards, the American sports broadcasting network announced on Tuesday.

Awarded since 1993, the ESPY Awards recognize excellence in team and individual sports performance, among other charitable and special categories. The ESPYs will take place July 11 from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and air live on television on ABC.

“I couldn’t be more excited to host the ESPYs,” Williams said in a statement. “This is a dream come true for me, and something I’ve wanted to do for as long as I can remember. It has been a sensational year for sports and an unprecedented one for female athletes. I can’t wait to celebrate everyone on-stage in July.”

Williams won a total of a dozen ESPYs in her career, being tabbed the Best Female Tennis Player 10 times and the Best Female Athlete twice in 2003 and 2013. She will be the fourth woman to host the ESPYs' televised show in its two-decade history. Soccer star Megan Rapinoe and WNBA legend Sue Bird joined football player Russell Wilson in hosting the 2020 show, which was virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Former auto racer Danica Patrick was the first woman to host solo in 2018.

“In a year where women’s sports are being watched and celebrated like never before, it is a perfect fit to have perhaps the greatest female athlete of all time host the ESPYs,” Kate Jackson, ESPN's vice president of production, said. “Given Serena’s spectacular on-court achievements and her overall cultural impact, she’ll bring elite star-power and dynamic energy as host of the show.

"We are thrilled to work with her to shape a powerful and entertaining show celebrating the best moments in sports this year.”

The ESPYS will follow the July 10 premiere of "In the Arena: Serena Williams," an eight-part series chronicling her career that is promising to be "the most complete, intimate and compelling" account of her legendary tennis career, which will feature interviews with the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion and those closest to her.