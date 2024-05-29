Elina Avanesyan is into the Roland Garros Round of 16 for the second straight year after a gripping 3-6, 6-3, 7-6[6] upset of No.7 seed Zheng Qinwen on Court Simonne Mathieu on a rainy Saturday.

World No.70 Avanesyan is now a perfect 3-0 against Top 10 opposition in her career. She faced a Top 10 player for the first time at this year's Australian Open, where she upset Maria Sakkari. She added her next Top 10 win by beating Ons Jabeur in Miami.

Avanesyan made a surprising run to the Roland Garros Round of 16 last year as a lucky loser ranked No.134. This season, she was only 2-4 on clay coming into this event, but the 21-year-old has rekindled her magic in Paris.

Avanesyan did have to survive both a lengthy rain delay at 2-1 in the third set and a blistering comeback from this year's Australian Open runner-up Zheng before eking out victory.

Following the rain delay, Avanesyan used incredible groundstroke depth and footspeed to reach a double-break lead at 5-2 and serve for the match. But Zheng changed things up, deploying a bevy of excellent drop shots to pull all the way back to level footing.

The pair reached the decisive match-tiebreak, where very little separated them through 6-6. However, Avanesyan cranked a crosscourt backhand to move ahead 7-6, and the unseeded player won the following three points to close out World No.8 Zheng.

More to come...