Italy's Jasmine Paolini will become the third Italian woman in the Open Era to play in the Roland Garros final. The No. 12 seed defeated 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva 6-3, 6-1 in Thursday's second semifinal to earn a spot in her first Grand Slam final opposite two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek.

One of four Italian women to make the Roland Garros semifinals in the Open Era, Paolini joins Francesca Schiavone (2010, 2011) and Sara Errani (2012) in advancing to the title match. She is also the first Italian woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final since Flavia Pennetta and Roberta Vinci played for the 2015 US Open title.

"It's a great feeling to be in a Grand Slam final," Paolini said after the match. "It seems something impossible, but it's true. I'm really happy to be in this position. I never dreamed to be I think in a Grand Slam final, and I'm here.

"Of course, I was watching Grand Slam finals. I was watching the other Italians make it in the finals, and also won Grand Slams, but imagine that [could] be myself was tough. Of course, I wished, but now it's something crazy for me. I'm really happy. Also surprised. That's the feeling right now."

The 28-year-old, who won her first WTA 1000 event in Dubai earlier this season, had never previously been past the second round at the French Open. Already assured of breaking the Top 10 in Monday's edition of the PIF WTA Rankings, Paolini will, at minimum, be ranked No. 7 after Roland Garros concludes.

Should she defeat Swiatek for the first time in three career meetings, she'll break the Top 5.

Achievement unlocked: But first, Paolini needed to exact her revenge on Andreeva, who defeated her last month in Madrid in their only previous meeting. A comprehensive performance in 1 hour and 13 minutes allowed her to do just that. Paolini never trailed on the scoreboard -- the match was only even at 1-1 in the opener -- saved all six break points she faced, and broke Andreeva's serve four times.

What a way to finish!



Welcome to the women's singles final, Jasmine Paolini.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/sQNTULlXrA — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2024

Clay-court clinic: Six of Paolini's 10 wins during the clay-court season have come at Roland Garros. She recorded six wins on clay at WTA 250 level or better in the whole of 2023.

The matchup was assured of producing the sixth consecutive first-time Roland Garros finalist after both Paolini and Andreeva upset major champions in the quarterfinals: Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka, respectively. But it was Paolini who handled the momentous occasion better. She struck 14 winners to just 10 unforced errors in the match, while Andreeva hit 29 unforced errors to 11 winners.

"Today I was so nervous," Paolini said. "It was a different match against Mirra than against Elena. I lost with her one month ago, and it was a really tough match mentally and physically because she's so consistent.

"I was so nervous, but, you know, I step on court, and I try to hit the ball, to move fast, to be in the present, to play point-by-point. Then when I break her in the first set, I started to feel better and better."