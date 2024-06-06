World No. 1 Iga Swiatek captured her third straight French Open title, and fifth Grand Slam overall, with a 6-2, 6-1 win over No.12 seed and first-time major finalist Jasmine Paolini.

From a break deficit in the first set Saturday, Swiatek was dominant over the course of 1 hour and 8 minutes to become the first woman in 10 years to win three straight titles at any of the sport's four Grand Slams.

After failing to convert a break point in Paolini's first service game, Swiatek lost serve for the only time in the match -- hitting three first-ball unforced errors -- but quickly regrouped. Two groundstroke winners bookended a break back at love, and the start of what was an 10-game streak that helped her race to a fourth career Roland Garros crown.

Swiatek made some history in more ways than one, and the events of the year's second Grand Slam event have some other implications for the overall landscape of the Hologic WTA Tour. Here's what it all means:

She adds her name to more pages in the record books: Swiatek's hat trick makes her the first woman since Serena Williams won the US Open from 2012-14 to win three straight trophies at any major. She is the first woman to win three straight titles at Roland Garros since Justine Henin in 2005-07, and just the third to do it ever. Monica Seles also did it from 1992-94.

Her 21 straight victories at the tournament, in fact, give her sole possession of fourth place on the list of longest winning streaks at the tournament in the Open Era, behind seven-time champion Chris Evert (29), Seles (25) and Henin (24).

Improving to 5-0 in major finals, Swiatek is also the third player to win her first five, or more, major finals in the Open Era following Margaret Court and Seles.

"This tournament has been pretty surreal with its beginning and with second round, and then I was able to get my game better and better every match," Swiatek said afterwards. "I'm really proud of myself, because the expectations obviously have been pretty high from the outside. Pressure, as well. I'm happy that I just went for it and I was ready to deal with all of this. Yeah, and I could win.

"Looking at the whole situation and the fact that during the finals there is sometimes a lot of pressure, I think it was a really good match. I got broken at the beginning, so it wasn't maybe perfect, but I think the level was pretty high. It wasn't so easy as the score says. I think I played pretty well considering all these facts and the pressure."

She joins an exclusive club: Swiatek trailed 5-2 in the third set of her second-round match against Naomi Osaka, but became the 31st Hologic WTA Tour match of 2024 that saw the eventual winner save at least one match point. By winning the title, she enters further rarified air: She is the 12 woman to go all the way to the trophy at a Grand Slam.

It's happened 15 times in total at a Grand Slam event in the Open Era, as Serena Williams achieved the feat three times. But doing it at Roland Garros puts Swiatek on a list with Anastasia Myskina (2004), Henin (2005) and Barbora Krejcikova (2021).

She's staying on top, but there's movement underneath: Swiatek has a vice grip on the top spot of the PIF WTA Rankings, but there will be new milestones achieved underneath her on Monday, when she'll begin her 107th week in the top spot.

Coco Gauff is set to rise to a career-high World No.2, while Paolini will crack the Top 10 for the first time at World No.7. Paolini, 28, will be the fifth Italian to rank inside the world's Top 10 in the Open Era after Francesca Schiavone, Flavia Pennetta, Sara Errani and Roberta Vinci.