Jasmine Paolini's trip to the Roland Garros singles final ended as many have for others over the last five years -- a loss to Iga Swiatek, who now owns four French Open titles.

Despite falling at the final hurdle in Paris, Paolini's run to her first Grand Slam final continues a breakthrough season for the 28-year-old Italian, who will crack the Top 10 for the first time on Monday.

"I don't know where this journey is going to -- I don't know how to say -- take me," Paolini said in her postmatch press conference. "But I'm curious to discover that. I'm trying to step on court every day and to give my 100 percent. Let's see what the future will bring to me."

Paolini started this season ranked No.29, and she made her first Grand Slam Round of 16 at the 2024 Australian Open. Things moved quickly from there as she won the WTA 1000 title at Dubai in February. After Dubai, she made her Top 20 debut at No.14.

"Throughout this year I have been more consistent, and that I think helped me to take also chances when the chances are coming," Paolini said.

"I think that's the difference, but we still try to improve. Because I think it's the most important thing to step on court every day and try to improve and to keep this consistency. Because if you stop I think the consistency will stop with you."

Champions Reel: How Jasmine Paolini won Dubai 2024

Now, with her Paris exploits under her belt (including a Top 5 win over Elena Rybakina and a semifinal triumph over last year's WTA Newcomer of the Year Mirra Andreeva), Paolini will make her Top 10 debut in the PIF WTA Rankings, jumping from No.15 to No.7.

"Now it's a strange feeling," Paolini said. "I just lost the final, but I think I have to be happy of those two weeks, and my new ranking.

"It's a happy moment for me. It's not a sad moment. I have to admit to try to see the things like that."

Paolini also acknowledged the Roland Garros dominance of her conqueror Swiatek, who she last faced at the 2022 US Open. The World No.1 Swiatek has a 35-2 career win-loss record at the French Open.

"I'm playing better than two years ago, I think, but she's playing better too," Paolini said with a laugh.

"She's taking the balls early, taking time to you, but also using rotation. She can defend really, really well. On clay, she's unbelievable. ... To play her here, it's something different. She won already four titles, and she's still [23] years old. These numbers are not, let's say, normal, are something unbelievable.

"I tried to play my best, but it's not easy I think also to play at that intensity. I never played a player that has this intensity before in my life. ... For me, right now, yeah, I think it was the most challenging match I played in my entire career."

Still, the trajectory has only been upward for Paolini. And the Italian still has a chance to leave Paris as a Grand Slam champion -- she and her compatriot Sara Errani will face Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova in Sunday's doubles final.

"I don't know which one is my next dream," Paolini said. "But I'm enjoying the moment, I'm in the present, and I think it's nice to discover step by step."