Praise has started to roll in for Iga Swiatek's fifth career Grand Slam title, which she captured on Saturday at Roland Garros. Swiatek bested first-time major finalist Jasmine Paolini in straight sets to take the title in Paris for the fourth time in the last five years.
It was the 15th time in the Open Era a player won a Grand Slam title from match point down -- No.1 seed Swiatek saved match point in her classic second-round battle with former World No.1 Naomi Osaka.
Swiatek already received congratulations from a player who could win the French Open men's singles title tomorrow:
Simply amazing! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Congratulations Iga! @iga_swiatek 🏆🙌🏻— Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) June 8, 2024
Olympic champion skiers Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn also added their happiness to social media.
💪 and again! Congrats, @iga_swiatek 🤩 https://t.co/C0Vlo3tWKw— Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) June 8, 2024
So happy for you @iga_swiatek 💪🏻❤️ https://t.co/aq2syPXD8o— lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) June 8, 2024
WTA Legend Billie Jean King helped lead the women's tennis community's applause:
Congratulations to @iga_swiatek on her 5th Grand Slam title!#rolandgarros https://t.co/aNrA8sXUex— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 8, 2024
Further congratulations from Swiatek's fellow tennis players and more are rolling in...
Congratulations on defending #RolandGarros, @iga_swiatek - you played incredibly well!— Ana Ivanovic (@anaivanovic) June 8, 2024
Great tournament, @JasminePaolini - looking forward to seeing you in tomorrow's doubles final! #WTA
👏👏👏👏 @iga_swiatek congrats ❤️❤️— Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) June 8, 2024
Huge congratulations @iga_swiatek on your 4th title in @rolandgarros 🙌🏻🔥— Caroline Garcia (@CaroGarcia) June 8, 2024
Brawooo!!!🎉 https://t.co/pXGXmjML4B— Magda Linette (@MagdaLinette) June 8, 2024
Unreal. To win Madrid, Rome and then RG. Wow https://t.co/a5JJcbNrjD— Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) June 8, 2024
Niesamowite 🤩— Hubert Hurkacz (@HubertHurkacz) June 8, 2024
She’s soaring ✈️— Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) June 8, 2024
𝓔𝓷𝓬𝓸𝓻𝓮 𝓾𝓷𝓮 𝓯𝓸𝓲𝓼— Laureus (@LaureusSport) June 8, 2024
A third French Open title in a row for @iga_swiatek and a fourth in her career 🏆#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/8ZWYFkQ1Su
She did it again! Chapeau @iga_swiatek 🏆🙌🇵🇱 https://t.co/f2Mr68cwxS— Michał Kwiatkowski (@kwiato) June 8, 2024
Tennis writers also lauded Swiatek's accomplishments after Saturday's final. At the BBC, Jonathan Jurejko said: "Coming into the clay-court major, everyone wondered who could stop Swiatek winning the title again. Ultimately, nobody was able to provide an answer.
"Former world number one Naomi Osaka came closest to beating Swiatek, troubling her with powerful returning and holding a match point in their second-round encounter before the top seed recovered. Since then it has been plain sailing for Swiatek."
The Guardian's Tumaini Carayol wrote that Swiatek's first Grand Slam title at 2020 Roland Garros "had come so out of the blue, and the rush of attention so overwhelming, that it actually left her with many doubts. Swiatek had to prove to herself [that] she could establish herself as a champion on a consistent basis.
"It is fair to say she has done a decent job. On Saturday, Swiatek continued her era of total, relentless dominance over Court Philippe Chatrier."
And at tennis.com, Ed McGrogan noted: "When it comes to clay-court tennis, Iga Swiatek may not want to hear comparisons to Rafael Nadal. 'Problem' is, she’s doing nothing to dissuade them.
"Iga is (probably) not invincible, though you could be forgiven for thinking otherwise."