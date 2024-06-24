Former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki extended her return to grass at the Bad Homburg Open powered by Solarwatt on Wednesday, defeating Veronika Kudermetova 6-2, 6-4 to book a spot in the quarterfinals.

Wozniacki earned her first grass-court match-win since 2019 by besting 21st-ranked Elina Svitolina in this week's opening round, and she followed up with a 1-hour and 24-minute victory over World No.36 Kudermetova.

Last summer, Wozniacki returned to tour and played three events following a three-year hiatus, during which she had her two children Olivia and James. Wozniacki has played a more robust schedule this year and is now into the second quarterfinal of her comeback, also reaching the elite eight at WTA 1000 Indian Wells.

Wozniacki reeled off six straight games to lead 6-2, 2-0, at which point Kudermetova was visited on-court by the tournament physios. Kudermetova was able to claw back on serve at 4-4 in the second set, but two games later, Wozniacki broke serve at love to wrap up the win.

Siniakova, Navarro maintain Bad Homburg form: Two players who had success at Bad Homburg last year, Katerina Siniakova and Emma Navarro, notched wins on Wednesday to join Wozniacki in the quarterfinals.

Defending champion Siniakova completed a two-day second-round encounter by ousting No.2 seed Liudmila Samsonova 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-3.

Play was suspended overnight at 2-2 in the second set and World No.27 Siniakova lost a tight second set upon resumption, but she held on in the third to win her seventh straight match at the tournament.

Siniakova, who also reached the Bad Homburg final in 2021, will take on Donna Vekic in the quarterfinals. Siniakova has beaten Vekic in four of their five career meetings, including a grass-court victory in 2016 Birmingham qualies.

a swift win 🫡



Emma Navarro moves past fellow American Stearns in just over an hour.#BHO24 pic.twitter.com/wkOA7VnhoI — wta (@WTA) June 26, 2024

No.3 seed Navarro defeated her fellow American Peyton Stearns 6-4, 6-1 to clinch a quarterfinal spot. Navarro improved to 4-1 against Stearns at tour level with the 66-minute win.

Last year, Navarro reached her first career WTA singles semifinal at Bad Homburg ranked No.60, before losing to eventual champion Siniakova. Twelve months later, Navarro is a Top 20 player at No.19.

Navarro will be Wozniacki's quarterfinal opponent. It will be their first meeting.