Bianca Andreescu will make her Olympic debut next month in Paris. The 2019 US Open champion leads a strong Canadian squad, which includes 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez and 2023 US Open doubles champion Gabriela Dabrowski. Felix Auger-Aliassime and Milos Raonic round out Canada's five-member squad.

Andreescu, 23, was unable to play the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to injuries. She returned from a nine-month injury break last month at Roland Garros and made a Hologic WTA Tour final in her second tournament back, on the grass in 's-Hertogenbosch. The Toronto native will represent Canada in singles.

Fernandez, 21, has enjoyed a recent surge and is into her first final of the season at the Rothesay International this week. Last fall, she led Canada to its first Billie Jean King Cup title, beating Italy. She made her Olympic debut in Tokyo, progressing to the second round.

Fernandez ousts defending champ Keys in Eastbourne, into sixth career final

"I was so happy once I saw the announcement," Fernandez told reporters in Eastbourne. "It was, like, double celebration for us at dinner.

"I'll be playing [singles] and doubles with Gaby, so it will be super fun. We do have our eyes set on a medal. So far we have been playing super well together at the Billie Jean King Cup, and hopefully we can continue that momentum into the Olympics and just keep having fun."

Dabrowski, 32, is set to play her third Olympic games. Ranked No.4 in doubles on the PIF WTA Rankings, Dabrowski missed the European clay season but has picked up where she left off on the Hologic WTA Tour. Returning on the grass, Dabrowksi reteamed with Erin Routliffe to win the Rothesay Open and the duo are into the Eastbourne final this week.