World No.2 Coco Gauff and No.5 Jessica Pegula will lead a five-woman squad for Team USA at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics. Along with Gauff and Pegula, Miami Open Champion Danielle Collins, World No.17 Emma Navarro and Doubles No.11 Desirae Krawczyk have punched their tickets for Paris.

The U.S. Olympic tennis team was announced in full on Thursday, and it will consist of four singles players each in the men's and women's draws, two men's doubles teams, two women's doubles teams, and one mixed doubles team.

Gauff, Pegula, Collins and Navarro will play singles, while Gauff and Pegula, and Collins and Krawczyk will play doubles. The mixed doubles teams will be comprised of the pool of selected players and announced at a later date.

Gauff, Collins, Navarro and Krawczyk will be making their Olympic debuts.

It's time to get the 🥇



Meet the team representing 🇺🇸 on the tennis courts in Paris! pic.twitter.com/VppnK3dIC7 — USTA (@usta) June 20, 2024

Gauff, Pegula, Collins, Navarro and Krawczyk will join six ATP Tour players to comprise the 11-player USA squad: Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Chris Eubanks, Marcos Giron, Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram.

Coco Gauff, 20

Career-high PIF WTA Singles Ranking: No.2

Hologic WTA Tour Titles: 7 (singles), 9 (doubles)

Making Olympic debut (qualified in 2020 but withdrew due to Covid-19)

Jessica Pegula,

Career-high PIF WTA Singles Ranking: No.3

Hologic WTA Tour Titles: 4 (singles), 7 (doubles)

Playing second Olympics (l. Bencic, 2020 Tokyo 1R)

Danielle Collins, 30

Career-high PIF WTA Singles Ranking: No.7

Hologic WTA Tour Titles: 4 (singles), 1 (doubles)

Making Olympic debut

Emma Navarro, 23

Career-high PIF WTA Singles Ranking: No.17

Hologic WTA Tour Titles: 1 (singles), 0 (doubles)

Making Olympic debut

Desirae Krawczyk, 30

Career-high PIF WTA Doubles Ranking: No.8

Hologic WTA Tour Titles: 0 (singles), 10 (doubles)

Making Olympic debut

The tennis competition will take place from July 27 to Aug. 4 on the clay courts of Roland Garros.