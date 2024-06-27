Daria Kasatkina is all about vibes. And when it comes to vibes, nothing beats the grass season.

Over the weekend, Kasatkina captured her first career grass title at the Rothesay International, beating Leylah Fernandez in the final After a one-day turnaround -- and a short drive to London -- she kept her winning streak going at Wimbledon. On Monday, she dropped just three games to Zhang Shuai to advance to the second round.

"The vibe on grass, it's so nice,' Kasatkina said on the WTA Insider Podcast. "If you see the tournament in Eastbourne, we have the courts all in a row. You can sit on the grass, you don't need benches or anything. You can stretch there straight after the practice. You can sit, you can lie. It's soft, it's green. The weather most of the time sucks, but still somehow you feel so much better.

"It feels a bit more cozy. The fans, they're closer and you are always shuffling with each other. It feels different. Even Wimbledon somehow feels a bit different."

Kasatkina joined the WTA Insider Podcast at the start of her grass season at the Berlin Ladies Open. She breaks down the innocent life of junior tennis players, what she's learned about the media while doing her What the Vlog series on YouTube, and why sets the grass season apart.

Listen to the full conversation below:

