Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (5): 2025 - Osaka, Washington DC; 2023 - Hong Kong; 2022 - Monterrey; 2021 - Monterrey.



Finalist (3): 2024 - Eastbourne; 2021 - US Open; 2020 - Acapulco.



DOUBLES

Finalist (5): 2026 - London (w/Siegemund)

2024 - Cincinnati (w/Putintseva).

2023 - Roland Garros, Miami (both w/Townsend), Auckland (w/Mattek-Sands).





WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

DOUBLES

Finalist (1): 2025 - Vic (w/Sun).





Career in Review

In 2025, won multiple Tour titles in a calendar year for the first time, finishing as champion at WTA 250 Osaka and WTA 500 Washington DC (her first title above WTA 250 level); also partnered Venus Williams to make US Open doubles QF as a wild card team



2024 season highlights were reaching first final on grass finishing R-Up at Eastbourne (l. Kasatkina) and as part of title defense made SF at Hong Kong. Also reached final of Cincinnati in doubles w/Putintseva



In 2023, earned third career title at Hong Kong (d. Siniakova); prevented from a consecutive title run by Siniakova who defeated her in Nanchang SF. Also defeated Paolini at Billie Jean King Cup Finals to lift title with Canada



Broke into the Top 20 in doubles in 2023, after reaching final at Roland Garros, Miami (both w/Townsend) and Auckland (w/Mattek-Sands) as well as QF at US Open (w/Townsend)



In 2022 won her second title at Monterrey (d. Osorio in F; saved 5MP), and reached the QF at Roland Garros (l. Trevisan); missed grass-court season due to grade three stress fracture in her right foot suffered during match vs. Trevisan in Paris



Enjoyed a memorable 2021 campaign, lifting first career title in Monterrey and advancing to maiden Grand Slam final, at US Open (l. Raducanu)



En route to the final at Flushing Meadows in 2021, upset defending champion and No. 3 Osaka in 3r, 2016 winner Kerber in R16, No.5 Svitolina in QF and No. 2 Sabalenka in SF, becoming the youngest woman to beat multiple Top-5 opponents at the same major since S. Williams at 1999 US Open



Breakout year in 2020 saw her crack Top 100 for the first time on September 14 and finish campaign by reaching 3r at Roland Garros. Earned first career Grand Slam win at 2020 US Open (d. Zvonareva, l. Kenin in 2r) and made Grand Slam debut at 2020 Australian Open as qualifier (l. Davis in 1r)



Reached first career WTA final and notched first tour-level back-to-back wins at 2020 Acapulco as qualifier (l. Watson in F); at 17y, 177d, she was the youngest Canadian to reach a WTA singles final in 34 years (since Helen Kelesi at 1986 Tokyo [Japan Open] won at 16y, 338d)



Owns one singles title and two doubles titles on ITF Circuit



Won 2019 Roland Garros junior singles title (d. Navarro) becoming first Canadian to win a junior Grand Slam since Bouchard in 2012



Played first WTA main draw and earned first main draw win of career at 2018 Quebec City defeating countrywoman Dabrowski in 1r (l. Watson in 2r)



Made professional debut on ITF Circuit in USA in 2016