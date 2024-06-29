Coco Gauff got a bit of help from the roof over No.1 Court during her second-round win at Wimbledon over Anca Todoni on Wednesday.

The World No.2 had won eight of the first ten games against Todoni and was well on her way to pocketing a 6-2, 6-1 win over the Romanian qualifier. As Todoni served in the third game of the second set, Gauff rifled a shanked return skyward and the ball appeared to have disappeared in the scaffolding. To everyone's surprise, the ball landed inside the point and play continued, with Gauff taking the point on a Todoni error.

Both Todoni and Gauff were confused -- shouldn't there have been a let called? -- but veteran chair umpire Miriam Bley explained that the ball did not actually touch any part of the roof structure. As such, there was no reason to call for a let and the point was played out.

Watch the wild exchange below:

Achievement unlocked - strangest way to win a point 🔒#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Pozbudw0ci — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2024

Gauff will face a another qualifier in the third round on Friday. The reigning US Open champion will face Britain's Sonay Kartal. Gauff is bidding to return to the Round of 16 at Wimbledon for the first time since 2021.

