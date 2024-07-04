There was a lot on the line for a pair of first-time Wimbledon finalists on Saturday, and Barbora Krejcikova and Jasmine Paolini rose to the occasion. After 1 hour and 56 minutes, No.31 seed Krejcikova earned a 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 win over seventh-seeded Paolini on Centre Court to give her a second career Grand Slam singles title.

While the match had its ebbs and flows, reaching its crescendo in a tense third set and tenser final game, it was Krejcikova's stirring tribute to her late mentor and coach, Jana Novotna, in the aftermath of winning her second Grand Slam singles title on Saturday at Wimbledon that reverberated beyond the walls of the All England Club and onto social media.

Having already expounded during the fortnight just how much Novotna meant to her in her life, Krejcikova was emotional at matching the achievement of her late mentor, who won the 1998 singles title, with the victory -- and her incredulity at doing so was chief among the moments that resonated with fans and former players online.

“The day I knocked on her door changed my life," Krejcikova said in her post-match champion's speech. "I never really dreamed I would win the same trophy she did in 1998.”

When she left Centre Court, cameras also caught Krejcikova's moving reaction to her name being etched alongside Novotna's on Wimbledon's traditional roll of honor.

A young Krejcikova was also the star of one of the sweetest posts in the aftermath of the final -- from the Czech Olympic Committee, which posted the champ as a child holding one her earliest trophies alongside a snapshot of her holding her newest one.

Každý mladý sportovec má svůj sen. Báře se dnes jeden dětský sen splnil! ♥️🥹@BKrejcikova ovládla těsně před startem olympijských her v Paříži legendární Wimbledon. 🏆GRATULUJEME!! 🙌🏻 #olympijskytym #jedentym pic.twitter.com/hA7cz2Khjx — Český olympijský tým (@olympijskytym) July 13, 2024

The runner-up also shared her thoughts after the final, with Paolini commenting that the opportunity to play on tennis' most iconic court on Wimbledon's final day was a memory for a lifetime.

When I was little, I watched this fantastic tournament on TV. Playing in the final here is a lifetime memory. I didn’t win, but it’s still a good day. Thanks to everyone cheering for me—family, team, and sponsors. Thank you, @Wimbledon. Grazie mille! pic.twitter.com/2YaK5icKFk — Jasmine Paolini (@JasminePaolini) July 13, 2024

By winning a second major, Krejcikova joined an exclusive club of multi-Slam winners. One of them, Victoria Azarenka, was quick to congratulate her on social media for her "special" Wimbledon title.

"How much it means on much personal level we may not fully understand but it translates thru her emotions beautifully!" the two-time Australian Open champion wrote.

Congratulations to @BKrejcikova for this special Wimbledon title! How much it means on much personal level we may not fully understand but it translates thru her emotions beautifully! 👏🏻 — victoria azarenka (@vika7) July 13, 2024

Azarenka also had praise for runner-up Paolini, complimenting the "amazing fight and joy" that the Italian brings to the court.

And congratulations to @JasminePaolini for another incredible Fortnight! Amazing fight and joy she brings to competition! — victoria azarenka (@vika7) July 13, 2024

Former World No.1 Ana Ivanovic, who like Krejcikova has won a Roalnd Garros singles title, also offered her congratulations.

Krejcikova's Centre Court triumph was witnessed in person by a host of Hologic WTA Tour legends, including former Wimbledon champions Billie Jean King, Martina Navratilova and Maria Sharapova.

Afterwards, King and five-time Wimbledon doubles winner Pam Shriver took to X, formerly Twitter, to give Krejcikova her kudos.

Congratulations to @BKrejcikova on her second Grand Slam women's singles title! #Wimbledon https://t.co/Zrug7Y4dbR — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 13, 2024

Across all 3 disciplines, singles doubles and mixed, 12-1 now in major finals! @BKrejcikova 👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) July 13, 2024

A host of other famous faces, including actors Tom Cruise and Zendaya, were also in the Royal Box to watch the final. Singer P!nk, who had a meet-and-greet with Paolini on the eve of the final, cheered Krejcikova after her victory.

But the biggest viral moment from the final came more than two weeks before it was played, as one X user correctly predicted the result of the tournament.

A full 24 hours before the release of the draw on Friday, June 28, user @VenusGauff predicted that the player who'd draw Veronika Kudermetova in the first round would win the tournament. That player turned out to be Krejcikova -- and her 3-hour, 14-minute win over the former Top 10 player was the longest match of the tournament.

As Krejcikova racked up win after win over the course of the Wimbledon fortnight, more attention started to be paid to the prediction, and after Krejickova struck her final service winning, the original post exploded. As of this writing, it's been viewed more than 575,000 times.

Doubles specialist Ellen Perez was even humorously hoping that the magic rubs off on her.