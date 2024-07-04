A ticket for Ladies' Championship Saturday at Wimbledon remains one of the hottest tickets in tennis and this year was no different.

From Hollywood stars Zendaya and Tom Cruise, to tennis royals Billie Jean King and Maria Sharapova, A-List celebrities soaked in every second of Barbora Krejcikova's three-set triumph over Jasmine Paolini.

The 28-year-old Czech sealed her unexpected run to a second major title with a dominant opening set and clinical serving performance under pressure in the third set. She became the tournament's second straight Czech champion, coming after Marketa Vondrousova's equally surprising win last year over Ons Jabeur.

Here'a look at some of the marquee names who stayed riveted from first point to last:

Over recent years, Tom Cruise has been a regular at Wimbledon's Championship weekend. He also took in Ashleigh Barty's win in 2021 and Elena Rybakina's stunning upset a year later.

2024 has been the year of tennis in the mainstream and the sport can thank Luca Guadagnino's "Challengers" and Zendaya's non-stop support of the sport from the stands. Decked out in a chic menswear-inspired look from Ralph Lauren, Zendaya brought her trademark intensity on Saturday.

Anya Taylor-Joy took a break from her worldwide promotional efforts for "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" to spend her Saturday at the All England Club.

It's not a Royal Box without the WTA's long-reigning queen, Billie Jean King.

Has it really been 20 years? 2004 champion Maria Sharapova got a different view of Centre Court on Ladies Championship Saturday.

Depending on your personality, this is either "James Bond's Pierce Brosnan" or "star of Mamma Mia, Pierce Brosnan."

Hugh Jackman and Kate Beckinsale could not hide their enthusiasm before the match began.