Barbora Krejcikova's ability to be in sync with a partner was always obvious on the tennis court, as evidenced by her long and decorated career in doubles.

But after winning her second career Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon over the weekend, the Czech -- clad in a sparkling emerald ballgown -- showed off how those moves translate to the dance floor as she and men's singles champion Carlos Alcaraz busted a move at Sunday night's traditional Wimbledon champions' ball.

The duo took center stage at the prompting of emcee and former Hologic WTA Tour player Annabel Croft, who reminded the pair that the singles champions have paired up for a dance every year at the ball since 1977, when Virginia Wade (the last British woman to win the singles title at her home major) and Sweden's Bjorn Borg started the tradition when the ball began.

As cameras rolled, the two fittingly twirled to Dua Lipa's earworm "Dance the Night Away" from the soundtrack to the Barbie movie. (A nod not just to the occasion, but a popular fan nickname for Krejcikova, perhaps?)

A sheepish Alcaraz had previously admitted to Croft in his winning interview on Centre Court that his dancing skills "could be better," but the pair's effort earned nothing but cheers from the audience.

Also in attendance were doubles champions Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend, who defeated newly-crowned World No.1 Erin Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski for their first Grand Slam title as a team.

@siniakovakaterina/IG

Siniakova, like her former longtime doubles partner Krejcikova, opted for a striking emerald green dress, while Townsend opted for a black ball gown with crystals near the top.

The annual winners' ball, which welcomes each year's Wimbledon champions and other dignitaries, is one of the tournament's most special traditions. After a two-year hiatus as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual celebration returned in 2022.