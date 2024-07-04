Though Catherine, the Princess of Wales was unable to watch Barbora Krejcikova's Wimbledon coronation on Saturday in London, she made sure to meet the champion before the year's third Grand Slam tournament officially concluded.

The patron of the All England Club, the princess made a rare public appearance at Centre Court on Sunday -- just her second such outing since revealing her cancer diagnosis earlier this year in March. She greeted players including 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu, received a standing ovation on her return to Centre Court, and later presented Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic with their champion's and runner-up trophies, respectively.

Kate and her young daughter Princess Charlotte, age 9, also left time in their schedule for a special meeting with Krejcikova, who was photographed sharing a sweet moment with the young royal.

What an honor, Your Royal Highness. pic.twitter.com/tjVkiUO4JA — Barbora Krejcikova (@BKrejcikova) July 14, 2024

The Czech presented the youngster with one of her racquets and Charlotte grinned ear-to-ear as she got an up-close look at the famed Venus Rosewater Dish, which Krejcikova won on Saturday with a three-set victory over Italy's Jasmine Paolini.

In a social media post, Krejcikova called it "an honor" to meet Kate.

Last month, Kate shared in a statement that she has "good days and bad days" and that her "treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months."

"On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home," she said.