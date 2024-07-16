World No.1 Iga Swiatek and No.2 and defending champion Coco Gauff lead the main-draw entry list for the 2024 US Open, the fourth and final Grand Slam of the season. USTA announced the tournament entry list on Tuesday.

For the full entry list, click here. The US Open begins on Monday, Aug. 26 at the USTA Bilie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York.

Direct entry into the US Open is based on the PIF WTA Rankings on Monday, July 15. US Open seedings will be based on the rankings the week before main-draw play begins.

Players ranked No.1 through No.96 have earned direct entry. The last direct entry is Italy's Sara Errani.

First 10 main-draw alternates:

1. Renata Zarazua

2. Anna Bondar

3. Petra Martic

4. Nao Hibino

5. Hailey Baptiste

6. Naomi Osaka

7. Maria Timofeeva

8. Kamilla Rakhimova

9. Daria Snigur

10. Arina Rodionova

Two US Open champions missed the main-draw cut-off and are on the alternate list:

Former No.1 and two-time champion Osaka was ranked No.102 at the deadline and sits six spots out of the main draw

2019 champion Bianca Andreescu, currently ranked No.172.

Osaka and Andreescu would need one of the eight wild cards, play qualifying, or move into the main draw after any initially-accepted players withdraw before qualifying begins. 2016 champion Angelique Kerber, ranked No.218 is not on the alternate list.

Eight players have used their special ranking for direct entry:

Ajla Tomljanovic (SR 33)

Zhang Shuai (SR 48)

Shelby Rogers (SR 51)

Lauren Davis (SR 59)

Julia Grabher (SR 73)

Kateryna Baindl (SR 86)

Zheng Saisai (SR 89)

Wang Qiang (SR 94)

Sixteen qualifiers will round out the 128-player field.

The US Open comes on the heels of a busy summer of tennis. After the tennis events conclude at the Paris 2024 Olympics, the Hologic WTA Tour heads to the hard courts of Toronto, Canada for the National Bank Open (WTA 1000), followed by the Western & Southern Open (WTA 1000) in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Last year, Gauff won her first WTA 500 tournament at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, her first WTA 1000 in Cincinnati, and her first Grand Slam at the US Open, beating Aryna Sabalenka in three sets in the final.