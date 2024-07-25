Thursday marks the 100-day countdown until the WTA Finals in Riyadh

Countdown begins to biggest tennis event ever in Saudi Arabia from November 2-9

Saudi Tennis Federation is aiming to inspire 1 million into tennis by 2030

Fans can register interest in tickets by going to https://webook.com/en-US/events/wta-finals-tickets

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- With just 100 days to go until the WTA Finals arrive for the first time in Riyadh, the countdown is on with fans encouraged to register their interest for tickets via https://webook.com/en-US/events/wta-finals-tickets .

The event is the season-ending crown jewel event on the Hologic WTA Tour featuring the Top 8 singles players and doubles teams, contesting a record prize pool. The event will take place between November 2-9 at King Saud University in the capital. The event is part of the Saudi Tennis Federation’s ambition to inspire 1 million into tennis by 2030.

On Thursday, tennis fever was felt across the capital with junior members of the Saudi national tennis squad taking to the court in Riyadh as part of the Federation’s ongoing work to grow the game from grassroots through to the professional level.

Arij Mutabagani, President of the Saudi Tennis Federation said: “After our WTA Finals launch ceremony last month, we are delighted to see the interest and passion for tennis growing across Saudi Arabia as we aim to inspire 1m into the sport by 2030.

“It’s imperative that we provide the opportunities for young players to take part and learn about the game and these training sessions are vital to building this momentum. With our Tennis for All initiative and a series of new programs set to be revealed in the coming weeks, we are counting down to the historic event in November.”

The WTA Finals Riyadh is a key element of the STF’s plans to inspire growth and participation in tennis across Saudi and is the latest international sports event to take place in the country. This features as part of the WTA’s aims to grow the game worldwide and inspire a new generation of girls to take to the court.

Following the successful first clinics held in June by WTA Finals Tournament Director, Garbiñe Muguruza and WTA Finals community ambassador, Judy Murray, the ongoing sessions across the year feature within the STF’s “Tennis for All” initiative to introduce 60,000 players to the game in 2024 alone.

WTA Finals Tournament Director, Garbiñe Muguruza added: “It’s exciting to think that we are just 100 days away from the first points being played in Riyadh at the WTA Finals. After our recent visit, we are even more excited to work with the Federation to help provide the next generation with the platform to play the game and have the opportunity to watch some of the best athletes compete live at King Saud University. I’m looking forward to a wonderful event in November.”

The agreement between the WTA and the Saudi Tennis Federation will see the event take place in the Kingdom’s capital for the next three years, as organizers begin the countdown toward the 2024 event.

For information on how to attend this year’s WTA Finals in Riyadh, please visit: https://webook.com/en/events/wta-finals-tickets.