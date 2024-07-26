Alycia Parks of the United States continued her summer surge back up the rankings by winning the WTA 125 Polish Open title in Warsaw on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Parks outlasted fifth-seeded Australian teenager Maya Joint 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the final to collect her second WTA 125 title of the summer.

Parks has won 15 of her last 16 matches at all levels. She claimed the WTA 125 title on the grass of Gaiba last month as a qualifier, then won three qualifying matches at Wimbledon before having her nine-match winning streak halted by former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki.

Back on hard court, Parks won six more matches this week (including one qualifying round) to notch her fourth career WTA 125 title. In addition to her two this summer, Parks ended the 2022 season with back-to-back WTA 125 titles in Andorra la Vella and Angers.

The American's singles form appears to be back on track after her ranking slid out of the Top 150, following a career-high peak of No.40 last summer. With her latest trophy, Parks is edging very close to reclaiming a spot in the Top 100.

Parks overcomes struggles to qualify for Wimbledon

But Parks was forced to battle for 2 hours and 9 minutes before she could topple Joint in Saturday's final. Another player on the rise, 18-year-old Joint has seen her ranking skyrocket from No.684 at the start of this year to her current position of No.159.

On Friday, Poland's Weronika Falkowska and Martyna Kubka thrilled the local fans by capturing the Warsaw Open doubles title on home soil. No.2 seeds Falkowska and Kubka defeated Celine Naef of Switzerland and Nina Stojanovic of Serbia 6-4, 7-6(5) in the doubles final.

Falkowska and Kubka took exactly 90 minutes to win the final. The champions fended off 12 of the 15 break points they faced in the final on their way to hoisting the trophy.

This is Falkowska's third career WTA 125 doubles title, following victories at 2022 Andorra la Vella (with Cristina Bucsa) and 2023 Cali (with Katarzyna Kawa). Kubka has won her first WTA 125 doubles title this week.