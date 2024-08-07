Defending champion Jessica Pegula continued her sterling stretch of success at the National Bank Open with a quarterfinal victory on Saturday night in Toronto.

The highest-ranked player remaining in the field, No.3 seed Pegula held off fellow American Peyton Stearns 6-4, 7-5 in 1 hour and 29 minutes to reach the final four.

Pegula improved to 2-0 over Stearns, who won her first WTA singles title earlier this year on the clay of Rabat. Pegula needed to fight to capture her latest win over her compatriot, storming back from 5-2 down in the second set.

Make it four: Since her tournament main-draw debut in 2021, Pegula has always made at least the semifinals in Canada. Along with her title last year, she posted semifinal showings in 2021 and 2022. Pegula boasts a 15-2 win-loss record in National Bank Open main draws.

Pegula is the fourth woman in the Open Era to make four or more consecutive semifinals at the National Bank Open. She joins Monica Seles (1995-1999), Gabriela Sabatini (1988-1991) and Simona Halep (2015-2018) on that list.

The title defense continues... 👏👏👏@JPegula comes back from 2-5 down in the second set to defeat Stearns 6-4, 7-5! #NBO24 pic.twitter.com/ykIyameOjq — wta (@WTA) August 11, 2024

Tale of the match: Pegula eased through the opening set without facing a break point. However, Stearns' heavy hitting led her to a break lead deep into the second set, and the unseeded player erased the first six break points she faced in that set.

But a perfectly placed service return into the corner allowed Pegula to finally convert a break point in the second set, pulling her back on serve at 5-4. Pegula never looked back, slamming down solid serves in the final game to book another semifinal berth in Canada.

World No.53 Stearns was seeking the first Top 10 win of her career on Saturday night, and her last three meetings against Top 10 opposition had gone three sets. Stearns nearly pulled another member of the Top 10 into a third set, but she eventually fell to 0-7 vs. that echelon.

Next up: Pegula will face the winner of the nightcap semifinal between No.6 seed Liudmila Samsonova and rising 20-year-old Diana Shnaider, the No.14 seed. A meeting with Samsonova would be a rematch of last year's final.

