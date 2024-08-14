2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova has withdrawn from the 2024 US Open.

Currently ranked No.18 on the PIF WTA Rankings, Vondrousova has not played since bowing out in the first round of her title defense at Wimbledon. The 25-year-old Czech withdrew from the Paris 2024 Olympics due to a hand injury.

Vondrousova's withdrawal moves No.98 Petra Martic into the main draw. The next players out are Nao Hibino, Hailey Baptiste, Naomi Osaka, and Maria Timofeeva.

Earlier this week, the USTA announced it has awarded two-time champion Osaka a main-draw wild card. Should Osaka move into the main draw directly due to withdrawals, the wild card would be reallocated to a different player selected by the USTA.

Vondrousova is the third player to withdraw from the final Grand Slam of the year. Sorana Cirstea and Zhu Lin also withdrew after the entry deadline.