Shelby Rogers announced on social media that she will retire after the US Open. The 31-year-old American, who hit a career-high ranking at No.30 on the PIF WTA Rankings in 2022, confirmed on Instagram that she will play her final tournament at her home Grand Slam next week.

"When you start playing sport as a kid, you never think about the end," Rogers wrote. "You just practice, have fun, and chase your dreams as hard as you can. My dream was to be a professional tennis player, and I can forever tell that little girl we did it!"

"There really aren't enough words for this moment, but I can confidently say that I have pushed my body to its limit. These last couple of years fighting with injuries and surgeries have been challenging. I always said that if my heart loves it and my body is healthy I would play the sport forever! But now my body is telling me it's time."

A native of Charleston, South Carolina, Rogers was a three-time finalist and two-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist at the French Open and US Open. Her rousing run to the US Open quarterfinals in 2021 included a match-point saving victory over World No.1 Ashleigh Barty, her sole win over a reigning No.1 and one of seven Top 10 wins in her career. She was also a member of the United States' victorious team at the 2017 Billie Jean King Cup.

"My heart will always love this sport, and I hope I can pass along some inspiration to the next generation of players to dream big and keep growing the beautiful game of tennis. I am very much looking forward to this next chapter in my life... but I can't wait to see y'all in NY for one more US Open."

Rogers is set to play No.6 Jessica Pegula in the first round of the US Open. The two friends have grown up together through juniors and the Hologic WTA Tour.

"We were battling at Georgia, like, Southern sectional 16-and-unders and now we're playing in the US Open," Pegula said on Media Day. "Obviously she's had amazing results here too and has been a top player. But it's pretty crazy and I think cool in the same way to say that we were playing at all these crazy sectional tournaments.Being able to end your career at the US Open and play each other, it's pretty amazing when you look at it that way.

"Yeah, it's a bummer. I don't like having to play any American, especially here. That part kind of sucks, but at the same time, at least it comes full circle in some way or another.