It was another night of fun at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Wednesday, as more marquee names poured into Arthur Ashe Stadium for Stars at the Open presented by Chase. The festivities were part of the lead-up to the year's last Grand Slam, the 2024 US Open.

Following Mixed Madness on Tuesday, more celebrities from women's and men's tennis graced the court in New York City. A portion of the ticket sales went to the USTA Foundation, which gives tennis and educational opportunities to children around the United States.

.@iga_swiatek is applying the pressure on Matteo Berrettini ... and winning. pic.twitter.com/BPt8uVQA5i — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 21, 2024

World No.1 Iga Swiatek and No.5 Jasmine Paolini faced off for the first time since their 2024 Roland Garros final in a mixed doubles showdown. 2022 US Open champion Swiatek paired with Sebastian Korda, while Paolini played alongside her fellow Italian Matteo Berrettini.

The two women, who will be Top 5 seeds at the upcoming US Open, contested an entertaining battle with their ATP partners. Swiatek even gave the tweener a try:

Jimmie48/WTA

More Grand Slam champions took center stage throughout the night. Argentine legend Gabriela Sabatini, the 1990 US Open champion, paired up with another US Open champion from her country, Juan Martin del Potro.

They played against Caroline Wozniacki, the 2018 Australian Open champion and 2009 US Open finalist, who battled alongside 2003 US Open champion Andy Roddick.

What a finish for Juan Martin Del Potro and Gabriela Sabatini! pic.twitter.com/nOGj9zEB72 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 22, 2024

Two American major champions squared off in Wednesday's final match, with 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens facing reigning Wimbledon doubles champion Taylor Townsend.

Stephens teamed with Frances Tiafoe, and Townsend paired with actor Boris Kodjoe, a former collegiate tennis player.

Sloane and Frances take the final set of a star-studded night! pic.twitter.com/DfFkHSybrL — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 22, 2024

Two additional recent US Open champions, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, also hit the court with Hall of Famers and former US Open titlists John McEnroe and Andre Agassi.

Swiatek, Paolini, Korda, Berrettini, Wozniacki, Stephens, Townsend, Tiafoe, Djokovic and Alcaraz will all be vying for the 2024 US Open title. Main-draw action starts on Monday.