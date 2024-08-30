NEW YORK -- Could Serena Williams have been key to Grigor Dimitrov’s fourth-round victory at the US Open against Andrey Rublev?
Dimitrov revealed he spoke to Williams, the six-time US Open singles champion, Saturday before triumphing in five sets Sunday. Dimitrov, 33, also discussed to what extent he gets nervous playing in front of his longtime friend.
🎶 That's what friends are for 🎶@serenawilliams @GrigorDimitrov @usopen | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/lePW8PPeh8— ATP Tour (@atptour) September 1, 2024
“For some reason not in front of her,” Dimitrov said. “She gave me a good pep talk yesterday. Yep, I know, exactly. I’m thrilled.”
Williams was watching from a suite alongside American singer Alicia Keys.
“It’s amazing honestly to play in front of you guys, in front of good friends and family,” Dimitrov said. “All in all, it’s a tremendous atmosphere so again thank you all. Thank you so much for the support.”
Dimitrov will play Alexei Popyrin or Frances Tiafoe for a place in the semifinals at Flushing Meadows.
Serena Williams on what it's like being back at the US Open as a fan 👀 pic.twitter.com/Fmujven4ch— ESPN (@espn) September 1, 2024