Jessica Pegula's summer surge continued on Saturday with a trip to the fourth round of the US Open.

The No.6-seeded Buffalo, New York native, Pegula swept past rising Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-3, 6-3 under the closed roof of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

In their first meeting, Pegula needed 1 hour and 10 minutes to defeat 74th-ranked Bouzas Maneiro and make her third straight Round of 16 at the US Open. It is her first Round of 16 showing at any Grand Slam event this year.

"I thought it was pretty straightforward today," Pegula said. "I think I just played some solid tennis. Didn't have to do too much or anything crazy out there. I felt like I was able to execute my strategy and figure things out and get it done pretty quickly."

Pegula will next face another of this year's breakthrough players, No.18 seed Diana Shnaider, who beat Sara Errani 6-2, 6-2 on Saturday. Pegula has already defeated Shnaider this summer, in the Toronto semifinals.

.@JPegula feels at home in NYC in part because she says @BuffaloBills fans turn out at the US Open. pic.twitter.com/uKNCd4lcxy — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 29, 2024

Here are takeaways from the Battle of the Jessicas:

Pegula's strong surge barrels on: Pegula, the second-highest ranked American behind No.3 seed Coco Gauff, has been nearly unbeatable since setting foot on North American hard courts after an early Olympics exit.

A recent expert in Canada, Pegula successfully defended her WTA 1000 National Bank Open title, triumphing in Toronto this year after claiming the crown in Montreal last year.

Pegula made a second straight WTA 1000 final the next week in Cincinnati before suffering her only loss of the hard-court swing thus far, to No.2 Aryna Sabalenka.

With three wins added at the US Open, Pegula is up to a scorching 12-1 during this summer's hard-court stretch. After missing the entire European clay-court swing due to injury (except for the post-Wimbledon Olympics), Pegula's season feels completely back on track.

She's posted big results on hard courts: This patch of tournaments obviously serves Pegula well, who is a win away from her seventh career Grand Slam quarterfinal. Pegula has reached the quarterfinals at every major, but two-thirds of those have come at hard-court Slams.

"I feel like I play just as well at the other Slams, but I think for some reason I've been able to kind of use that momentum of being an American at the US Open and do pretty well," Pegula said. "Maybe the crowd support or being in the U.S. kind of adds a little bit of something."

Since the start of the 2023 season, Pegula has won 65 tour-level hard-court matches. Only World No.1 Iga Swiatek has claimed more in that timeframe, with 69.

If seeds hold, Pegula could face Swiatek in the quarterfinals, as the American seeks a highly coveted first Grand Slam semifinal.

The dream lives on for Jessica Pegula! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ETCSXbqcqF — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2024

The American's service games were on point: Pegula's all-around excellence was in effect indoors on Saturday, as the roof was closed all match due to threat of rain.

In the more placid conditions, Pegula was locked in on serve, particularly in the opening set. The American won all 10 of her first-service points in the opener, and she also went 6-for-8 behind her second serve in that set as she reeled off four straight games from 3-2 down.

Bouzas Maneiro at last got a handle on return at 3-1 in the second set, converting her fourth break point of that game with a pinpoint backhand return winner down the line. But Pegula went immediately back into top form, winning her next two service games at love en route to victory.

Bouzas Maneiro one to watch: Despite the loss, keep an eye on 21-year-old Bouzas Maneiro, who has risen nearly 100 spots in the rankings over the past eight months. After starting the year ranked No.152, she is now on the cusp of cracking the Top 60.

Bouzas Maneiro upset defending champion Marketa Vondrousova on Centre Court in the first round of 2024 Wimbledon, for her first Top 10 win. She made her first career Grand Slam third round there, then matched that result by beating Petra Martic and No.31 seed Katie Boulter this week.

However, Pegula's summertime sweep was too much for the Spaniard to overcome, and she was denied her second Top 10 win and a new career-best showing at a major.