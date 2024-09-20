BEIJING -- The streak is over. Former World No.22 Zhang Shuai defeated McCartney Kessler 7-6(5), 7-6(1) in the first round of the China Open to snap her 24-match losing streak on the Hologic WTA Tour. The win was Zhang's first since 2023 Lyon, ending a 603-day victory drought.

Beijing: Scores | Order of Play | Draws

In the Open Era, only one player has ever lost more than 24 matches in a row on the Hologic WTA Tour, excluding Billie Jean King Cup. That came in the early days of the tour, when Madeleine Pegel lost her first 29 WTA matches from 1968 to 1972.

"I think that this is the perfect timing," Zhang told WTA Insider after the win. "My first win at a WTA tournament was 15 years ago at China Open, and then the next day I beat the No.1 player (Dinara Safina in 2009).

"Maybe God has a plan."



Zhang, 35, is one of a tournament-record 15 Chinese players in the main draw, but entered Beijing on a wild card as the lowest-ranked player to ever compete in the tournament's history at No.595. Last year, after feeling mentally and physically empty, she shut down her season after Montreal and took a six-month break from the tour.

She returned this year in Dubai. With just eight protected ranking entries at her disposal, the former World No.22 had to be strategic about where she opted to play. She chose tournaments that she enjoyed and where she played well. But her opening-round draws proved brutal.

"I played a lot of great players: Pliskova, Snaider, Kudermetova, Kasatkina," Zhang said. "It was like before when I lost the first round at the Grand Slams all the time.

"So I thought I have to challenge myself, but I am not young anymore. So I don't have so many chances. I don't have that many tournaments. I need a little bit better draw. I need at least one more win in my life."

Facing down No.65 Kessler, Zhang came from a break down in the first set to break as the American served for the set and then closed out the tight tiebreak on her third set point.

Zhang came within a point of closing out the win when she served for the win at 5-4, but she struck a put-away swing volley into the netcord. The ball flew two feet above the net before landing back on her side, and Kessler went on to break to extend the match.

"I should have played a backhand volley, not a swing volley," Zhang said. "I play so much doubles, I can win this point easy. I built the point so good, so well.

"On match point? Oh my god, what are you doing Shuai?"

It was difficult to shake the feeling that Zhang had lost her chance. But Zhang refused to let that moment of bad luck define her day.

"When I'm sitting there I told myself, if I'm still thinking of this point I will lose the whole match," Zhang said.

"So I told myself my doubles partner did it," she laughed. "When my partner plays a bad point, I don't care. I say it's ok, nobody can be perfect. But sometimes you can be angry with yourself."

Serving to force another tiebreak, Zhang came through a deuce game to hold and then raced away with the tiebreak to secure her momentous victory on home soil.

WTA/Jimmie48

Coco Gauff was doing her pre-tournament media rounds when Zhang closed out her win, and the 2023 US Open champion had nothing but praise for her friend's resilience.

"It was tough to see her going through the streak," Gauff told WTA Insider, "but honestly through it all you would have never noticed she was going through that. I've seen her literally five minutes after matches and she would still say hi to me and be so excited to see me, which, I'm not like that after I lose.

"That just shows the type of person she is. I've learned a lot from her."

Gauff recalled receiving a pep talk from Zhang last year after losing in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros. By then, Zhang was in the midst of what would become her 24-match losing streak and Gauff was wallowing in her own sub-par results.

"She said 'Don't worry Coco. You will win a Grand Slam. I have so much belief in you. I would bet my life on it," Gauff said. "And then I won US Open!

"I never told her that, but it stuck with me or a long time, just that she had that belief in me. I think every player on tour likes her so it's so great to see her win. I love her. She deserves everything."

The sense of camaraderie and support goes both ways. Zhang credits the WTA locker room for all the encouragement she received throughout the last year as the losses piled up.

"Nobody cared how many matches I lost because everybody said you play so well," Zhang said. "When I came back I played Daria Saville at Miami. After the match, she said you're still at the top, even better than before when you were ranked in the Top 30. You're still at the top, so keep playing, the win will come.

"I have a lot of motivational feelings from my friends because I feel everybody is my friend. I don't feel they are my opponents. If you play good, I am happy for you. But you also show me how much I can improve. We inspire each other. That is the big family in the WTA Tour. I like it. That's why I continue to keep playing."

Zhang will face No.6 seed Emma Navarro in the second round.