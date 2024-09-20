Two of this month's in-form players clashed in the first round of the China Open, with qualifier Yuliia Starodubtseva coming out on top of Laura Siegemund 6-4, 7-6(3) in 2 hours and 27 minutes.

Beijing: Scores | Order of Play | Draws

The Ukrainian came from 3-0 down to win the first set, then had to hold off a gritty comeback attempt from Siegemund in the second. Starodubtseva served for the match twice, only for last week's Hua Hin runner-up to break back each time. On the third point of the ensuing tiebreak, she finally took control after winning a spectacular 25-stroke exchange to go 3-0 up.

Siegemund threw everything at Starodubtseva in the rally -- high balls, sliced balls, changes of direction and finally a move up to the net. But Starodubtseva withstood it all, and eventually had the speed and control to end the point with a passing shot winner. Watch the full highlights below.

Starodubtseva bests Siegemund in Beijing to post first WTA 1000 win

Unranked just 16 months ago, Old Dominion University graduate Starodubtseva is now at a career high of No.115 after reaching her first tour-level quarterfinal in Monastir two weeks ago. She also owns a perfect 12-0 record in Grand Slam qualifying in 2024, making her debut in the main draw of each major (and winning a round at Wimbledon). The 24-year-old will next face No.27 seed Katerina Siniakova.

Starodubtseva wasn't the only player pulling off a spectacular pass on Day 1 in Beijing. Ana Bogdan also found a remarkable winner during her 7-5, 6-2 loss to Sofia Kenin earlier. Former Australian Open champion Kenin, whose ranking fell to No.168 this week, will next face No.12 seed Diana Shnaider in a second-round clash to circle.

'Super scurrying!' Bogdan's court coverage stuns Kenin in Beijing

Other first-round winners included Taylor Townsend, who notched her second defeat of Martina Trevisan in the space of a month 6-2, 4-6, 6-3; and Chinese No.3 Wang Xinyu, who came through 6-1, 6-3 over lucky loser Mai Hontama.

Wang had originally been due to face Amanda Anisimova; however, the Toronto finalist was made the No.34 seed and moved to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova's position in the top half of the draw after a lower back injury forced the No.19 seed to withdraw.

Earlier, No.8 seed Jelena Ostapenko withdrew due to an abdominal injury. Caroline Dolehide was moved into the Latvian's position in the draw as the No.33 seed, and was replaced by lucky loser Tamara Korpatsch.