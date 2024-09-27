BEIJING -- Naomi Osaka and Katie Volynets will have to wait until Monday to square off for a spot in the China Open Round of 16. The rain descended in the afternoon on Day 5, forcing the cancellation and suspension of all outer court matches.

Beijing: Scores | Order of Play | Draws

After posting back-to-back wins for the first time since June, Osaka is set to face No.60 Volynets for the first time. Volynets earned her spot in the third round by ousting No.14 seed Marta Kostyuk in straight sets in the second round. The winner of Osaka-Volynets will face either No.4 seed Coco Gauff or Katie Boulter, who are scheduled to play the last night match under the roofed Diamond Court.

One other match was impacted by the inclement weather. No.10 seed Anna Kalinskaya was in the midst of a comeback against No.46 Peyton Stearns when their match was suspended with Stearns leading 6-3, 2-3. The winner of that match will face No.115 Yuliia Starodubtseva, who bested Elina Avanesyan to make her first WTA 1000 Round of 16.

In total, six players in the bottom half of the draw will have booked their places in the Round of 16 on Sunday. No.2 seed Jessica Pegula rallied from a set down to defeat 32nd-seed Veronika Kudermetova. She will face 16th-seed Paula Badosa in a rematch of the Cincinnati semifinals, which Pegula won in three sets.

China's Zhang Shuai continued her drought-busting run in Beijing, easing past Greet Minnen in straight sets. She will face 23rd-seed Magdalena Frech, who lost the first six games to 12th-seed Diana Shnaider before winning in three.